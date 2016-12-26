Is your child watching TV for hours?

Children from urban areas at high risk of obesity compared to their rural peers.

One in two Kenyan children from urban areas are at high risk of obesity due to inactivity compared to their peers in rural areas, a study shows.

The children aged between five and 17 years sit for nearly 10 hours, especially over the weekend, behind a screen such as television or mobile phones. In addition, they rarely walk because they use school vans and buses.

In Nairobi County alone, nearly 14.4 per cent of children are either obese or overweight, the Kenya’s 2016 Report Card on Physical Activity and Body Weight of Children and Youth shows.

While one in three children in rural areas spend more than the recommended two hours a week on screen-related activities during the weekends, fewer of them use school transport as nearly 87 per cent walked or ran to and from school.

The lead author of the report, Kenyatta University’s Prof Vincent Onywera, is concerned over the increased sedentary lifestyle among children in urban areas, who would otherwise be expected to be on the move and be involved in physical activity.

“Rural children participate in more physical activities before and after school compared to their urban counterparts. They run after livestock, dig, and fetch firewood. Consequentially, many are active and fitter than children in urban areas, who seemed to have limited activities on daily basis,” he says.

World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends about 60 minutes daily moderate-to-vigorous physical activity for children and youth.

ACTIVE LIFESTYLES

Sedentary behaviour refers to any activity characterised by low energy use, including sitting or reclining posture. Common sedentary behaviours include television viewing, video game playing, computer use (collectively termed “screen time”), driving automobiles and reading.

Family and peers also play a key role in the development of healthy behaviour among children and youth.

The report shows that the matter is complicated by the fact that the society terms such behaviour as the “good life”. For instance, the report mentions activities such as playing screen games, driving, eating pizza and ice cream are a show of a ‘better life’. There was also a perception that chubbier and rounded bodies in children and parents are an indicator of good living.

Schools have been recognised as central venues for addressing the prevalence of overweight, obesity and physical inactivity. This is because schools offer sporting activities that help in physical activeness among children.

Children who take part in organised sporting activities become better team players and have heightened psychosocial ability compared to the physically inactive ones. These children also had increased confidence, academic aptitude, and kept non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and heart diseases at bay.

All public schools are required to allocate 40 minutes per day for physical education (PE) at least three times a week, but not all schools follow this.

“PE lessons may be scheduled on the timetable but that time is used to teach examinable subjects due to pressure placed on these schools to perform well academically,” said Prof Onywera.

Further, Prof Onywera said the long holiday periods also contributes to these sedentary lifestyles.

“When schools closed, some parents didn’t know what to do with their children as they are never available to spend time or play with their kids. These kids resort to screen activities and junk food, leading to overweight and obese children,” he said.

According to WHO, childhood obesity is associated with a higher chance of adult obesity, premature death and disability in adulthood. In addition, obese children experience breathing difficulties, increased risk of fractures, hypertension, and likelihood of cardiovascular disease, insulin resistance and psychological effects.

The report card says in part that there is need to focus on promoting healthy active lifestyles for all children and youth —the country’s greatest resource — in order to meet Kenya’s long term national planning strategy.

Kenya as a signatory of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child has formulated the National Plan of Action for Children. It recognises the right of all Kenyan children to leisure, play and recreation appropriate to the age of the child.

But recreational spaces are barely in existence in the fast growing architectural growth as only five per cent of Nairobi County is currently available for recreational spaces, the study adds.

For instance, a Nairobi resident has 22 m2 of recreational space on average from a high of 159 m2 at independence. This translates to 2.162 acres per a thousand residents.

The study targeted 1,000 school going children in both private and public schools across different socio-economic backgrounds. It was also conducted in Nigeria and Malawi and other 38 countries in the world.

Types of physical activities

Exercise- structure repetitive, planned and time bound physical activity

Sports – Structured physical activity that has universally accepted rules and regulations.

Games- Childlike and informal physical activity with no specific rules and regulations

Play- Childlike activity not time bound and no set down rules and regulations

Active transport- Use of non-motorised means to get from one spot to another such as running, skating, riding, walking, jogging

