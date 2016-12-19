Malaria-proof yourself in these areas

Arid and semi-arid regions of northern and south-eastern parts of Kenya experience short periods of intense malaria during rainy seasons.

A lot of travelling takes place around Christmas and New Year. Many Kenyans are often shocked when they spend a portion of their holiday in hospital with needles sticking out of their hands after a malaria attack. This could be prevented if they mapped areas that they plan to visit and take caution.

There are other disease transmitted by mosquitoes that should send a chill in the spine.

The Ministry of Health has divided Kenya into four malaria zones. Endemic areas such as Lake Victoria and the Coast are characterised with rainfall, high temperature and humidity. This is the perfect weather for the malaria parasite. In particular, the Anopheles gambiae mosquito thrives in warm humid places that receive high rainfall.

MANY MOSQUITOES

Malaria transmission in the western highlands such as Kericho is seasonal. However, the whole population is vulnerable and fatality rates during an epidemic can be up to 10 times greater than endemic areas because the people’s immune systems have never been exposed to malaria.

Central Kenya, which includes Nairobi, is generally a low-risk malaria area.

Apart from the anopheles, there are other breeds of mosquitoes.

The Aedes aegypti is sly and responsible for spreading Yellow, dengue, and Rift Valley fevers, Encephalitis, Chikungunya and Zika.

They breed in open containers, discarded tyres, plastic cans, bottle caps and flower pots.

However, their bite is painful and causes severe itching. Unlike the anopheles which is extremely active during wet seasons, aedes can bring epidemics in dry seasons and areas like Mandera when people store water in drums.

Finally, culex mosquitoes which spread West Nile and Rift Valley fevers, Japanese encephalitis as well as lymphatic filariasis bite painfully and any time.

In Nairobi, it is found in South B and C areas and breeds in organically polluted water, sewers, and flower pots as well as in latrines. Cases of diseases transmitted by culex mosquitoes have not been recorded in Nairobi but elephantiasis is common in Mombasa

Should you visit any malaria-prone area, there are simple do-it-yourself means of keeping yourself safe.

Sleep under a net, apply repellents and possibly wear long sleeved and longer skirts or trousers if you stay out at night.