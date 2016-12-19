Mobile phones help Kenyans to stay healthier

Young techies develop apps that put you in touch with a doctor at the click of a button

The exponential growth of mobile telephony in Kenya has seen changes not only in communication but healthcare as well.

Quarterly reports by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) at the end of 2015, indicate that mobile penetration stood at 88.1 per cent, with 37.8 million subscribers, up from 36.1 million in the previous quarter.

A group of young techies from a local institution have taken advantage of this to develop smartphone applications that could be game changers in access to medical services.

The applications seek to solve some of Kenya’s impediments to access to healthcare: locating ambulance services in emergency situations; booking hospital appointments; daily meal guides for diabetics among others.

Victor Abedi, a first year journalism student at the Technical University of Kenya, wanted to make an app similar to the taxi Uber App, only that this would be solely dedicated to healthcare.

So he came up with Medicalcare. The app is linked to Google maps but in it, are spots where ambulances are located. Therefore, the user can order for ambulances.

Abedi told Healthy Nation: “You install the app on your smartphone, key in your details and your location and this will prompt an ambulance near you.”

The application has already attracted partners.

“We are working with five health NGOs who provide ambulance services to patients in need, we are also looking into initiating remote motorcycle ambulance services (boda boda ambulance) for areas where emergency vehicles cannot reach”, he said. The fee is paid once the patient is admitted to the hospital.

REAL-TIME CONSULTATION

Apart from the link to emergency care, the app can also be used to seek consultation.

This is how the consultation is carried out: The patient logs into the system after which he is directed to a payment platform on which Sh200 is paid as consultation fee.

The Sh200 is paid through mobile money transfer platforms like M-Pesa. Once the money is sent, the patient will receive a verification code which he will use to fill an “ailment form”.

The app is also capable of detecting one’s vitals such as body temperature and blood pressure — as one holds the phone — information that is sent to the central data base.

“Once the information is sent a doctor on the other side will get a notification prompt and is able to contact you,” Abedi said.

Making decisions on the right foods to eat is not easy for many. A 22-year-old nutritionist, Lavender Anyango Ayodi, has developed an app to help Kenyans make that decision.

Nawiri, a Swahili word for “flourish”, is an app that helps diet-conscious people watch what they eat. It is able to automatically calculate an individual’s Body Mass Index (BMI) — an indicator of whether one is overweight or underweight — when they key in their height and weight into the system.

“Since proper meal planning and choice is a vital aspect in the management of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, Nawiri provides the user with meal options, according to the BMI of the individual,” said Lavender, who is a final year student at the University of Nairobi.

She has even taken the liberty to include a list of locally available food items to the patient’s diet calendar.

Dietwatch, Another nutrition app, was developed by Valarie Kimuge, a computer science graduate from Moi University.

“Most people don’t like to go for medical check-ups but with this app, one is able to find out their BMI and as a result are able to know the food varieties they are supposed to take every meal time,” Valerie said, adding that “such pieces of information lower risks of developing chronic health conditions”.

When sick, people often go to the hospital only to be told the doctor is busy and that they should have booked an appointment. The app Hospital was designed to help patients book appointments at hospitals of their choice. Once one fills their name and phone contacts, they will be given a list of hospitals from which they can choose. It has has two key icons namely “call us” to allow the client to talk to the facility’s administration and “Direction” for the client to get to the hospital.

Hospital was developed by Phenic Kwamboka, a graduate of computer science from Moi University. She says the app is particularly helpful for people who live far from hospitals or in remote areas. Her personal experience persuaded her to make the app.

SPECIALISED CARE

She told Healthy Nation: “Four years ago, I accompanied my mum, who had developed a growth around her neck, to Kenyatta National Hospital. We had travelled all the way from Kisii to see a doctor but when we arrived at the hospital, we were told the doctor was booked and told to make an appointment and come after two weeks. I toyed with this idea and decided to come up with an app through which a patient can book appointments or make phone enquiries from their homes.”

Similar to Hospital is Ke-med, an android-based application that is a database of private and public hospitals as well as the specialised medical services these facilities offer.

Juliet Nelly Awuor, a Maths and Computer Science graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat), developed the app to help clients access specialised care from those hospitals.

All these apps are available on Google play store.

Despite these encouraging feedback from young techies, mobile apps and especially those in health are not as popular in the region as they are in Europe and America.

A report released in July 2015 by Opera Mediaworks attributes the underwhelming use of apps across the continent to ownership of low-end feature phones which compel locals to use mobile web more instead of apps.

It is not all gloomy.