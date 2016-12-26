More Africans risk of dying from chronic illnesses: Report

The WHO survey showed that nearly half (46 percent) of Africans suffer from high blood pressure — the highest worldwide.

More Africans are at risk of chronic illnesses due to increasing urbanisation and unhealthy lifestyles, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Consequently, more people from developing African nations are likely to die of chronic diseases than infectious diseases by 2030, according to a new study.

The WHO survey that involved 33 countries was released last week.

It shows that most adults in the continent have at least one risk factor that increases their chances of developing deadly lifestyle diseases such as heart diseases, cancer and diabetes.

The factors include smoking, harmful use of alcohol, poor diets (which does not include the recommended five servings of fruit and vegetables a day) and low levels of physical activity.

Report author Abdikamal Alisalad said that the level of unhealthy habits in many African nations had come as a shock.

Tobacco use

“We were surprised because we thought we would not see this kind of situation currently. We were expecting it maybe 30 or 40 years from now,” he said in an interview with an international press.

The global average for the number of people suffering from high blood pressure was about 40per cent and WHO said the condition is often detected too late, hence making it a silent killer.

NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASES

The WHO survey showed that nearly half (46 percent) of Africans suffer from high blood pressure — the highest worldwide, something Mr Alisalad attributes to the rise to changes in developing societies.

“People are moving from the rural areas, going to urban, metropolitan areas. The middle-income group is growing, life expectancy is also growing,” he said.

The study found that daily tobacco use ranges from five to 26 per cent in Africa and is only growing. Cigarettes are often a fraction of the price in Africa than in Europe.

Most people were not eating enough fruits and vegetables, and a rise of junk food and unhealthy diets meant that, paradoxically, sub-Saharan Africa suffered from the double burden of under nutrition and obesity.

The survey showed an average of 35 per cent of people were overweight and that the average time spent in moderate or high intensity physical activities ranged from 21 minutes per day in Mauritania to 386 minutes per day in Mozambique.

Women were more likely to be inactive and overweight.

While the tobacco, alcohol and food industries have had to adapt to growing health-consciousness in the West, this is not the case in Africa.

“They see Africa as a fertile ground because of the legislation and policy weaknesses that exist in our region, they see opportunity to make a lot of profit,” said Alisalad.

“We found out that in some of our countries, the alcohol industry is the one making the alcohol policy. It’s absurd,” he added.

The report further showed that about four million people will die from non-communicable diseases in Africa by 2020, and the figure will surpass those of infectious diseases by 2030.