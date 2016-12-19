Poor funding takes toll on malaria war

Number of people killed by the disease going down despite little funding

The mosquito proved to be a wily adversary in Kenya, West Africa and the Americas in 2016.

Alongside the usual poor casualties of disease, the Aedes aegypti mosquito transmitted Chikungunya to Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

In Brazil and the Americas, mosquito-spread Zika virus took a toll on many to the extent that the World Health Organisation said 61 countries and territories reported continuing transmission.

Bill Gates, whose foundation fights malaria — yet another illness transmitted by the insect — posted on the foundations blog: “When it comes to killing humans, no other animal is close”.

In Kenya, data from civil registration showed that malaria — spread by the female anopheles mosquito — claimed 20,691 lives in 2015. That is 56 deaths a day.

And of public concern, a new report shows that the government spent less than a dollar for every person at risk of malaria compared to the Sh200 donated by international agencies between 2013 and 2015.

The World Malaria Report 2016 by WHO, raises concerns about the declining funding for malaria and other diseases spread by mosquitoes in Africa.

The report which was released early last week tracked progress and trends in malaria control and elimination in 91 countries with ongoing transmission. Yet the continent, the report indicates, housed 80 per cent of new malaria cases as well as 92 per cent of deaths in 2015.

When the healthcare system in Brazil fell to its knees due to Zika, epidemiologists blamed the country’s officials for weakening their aggression in malaria control over the years.

DOWNHILL PATH

By reducing funding, Kenya and other African countries are obviously making the same mistake that led to so much pain in Brazil.

And it gets worse. Global funding for malaria has been slashed in the past five years by nearly Sh600 million.

This slash — coupled with unstable and fragile health systems in most African nations — threatens to roll back the success of malaria control.

In 2015, malaria funding was $2.9 billion, with governments of malaria-endemic countries providing 31 per cent of the total money.

The United States is the largest international donor, accounting for about 35 per cent of total funding in 2015. It is followed by the UK and Northern Ireland at 16 per cent.

The authors of the report warn against this decline, saying the total funding must increase substantially.

There is evidence that this decline is affecting malaria control negatively.

Treatment for malaria is by Artemisinin-based combination therapy. ACT is effective against the prevalent parasite Plasmodium falciparum.

The number of ACT treatment courses procured from manufacturers all over the world increased from 187 million in 2010 to a peak of 393 million in 2013, but subsequently fell to 311 million in 2015.

Global struggle

Contacted, WHO Global Malaria Programme chief Pedro Alonso Fernandez said the gaps in financing would hamper efforts to reduce malaria cases.

Dr Fernandez added that while there was progress in addressing malaria — citing reduced deaths — “the world is still struggling to achieve the high levels of programme coverage needed to beat this disease”.

Several strategies, which will need money are on course. For instance, WHO’s Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016 to 2030 has an ambitious goal of reducing the disease prevalence by up to 40 per cent by 2020.

Other milestones around 2020 are cutting deaths by at least 40 per cent, eliminating malaria in at least 10 countries as well and preventing a resurgence of the disease in countries that kicked it out.

The strategy, adopted in May last year, provides a technical framework for endemic countries — Kenya included — as they work towards malaria control and elimination. The nations have responded to it but not in a homogenous way.

IMPROVED SURVEILLANCE

Kenya’s neighbour Tanzania spent slightly less than Sh400 in 2013 and 2015 per person at risk of the infection. Swaziland spent a commendable Sh1,200 per person, money that was put into ensuring that more people slept under treated nets. Deaths have reduced by more than 40 per cent from 2010 to 2015.

Kenya had the third highest reported malaria cases (14 per cent) in 2015, with the leading countries being Uganda and Mozambique.

At the same time, Kenya contributed to three per cent of deaths, alongside countries like Burkina Faso, Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana and Uganda.

Yet even with the gloom, there is some hope. The report shows malaria deaths reduced by more than half while new cases nearly doubled between 2010 and 2015.

The high incidence shows that surveillance improved. Malaria killed 26,652 people in 2010 but the figure shrank to 20,691 in 2015.

According to the report, children and pregnant women in sub-Sahara, who were at a greater risk of complications due to malaria, had greater access to commodities meant to control the disease in the last five years.

WHO recommends that pregnant women be given Sulfadoxine/pyrimethamine, commonly known as Fansidar, one of the drugs used alongside other drugs to treat malaria.

The drugs are administered after the first trimester, in every scheduled antenatal care visit. Studies have shown that malaria could lead to stillbirth, low birth weight, anaemia, miscarriage and death.

However, not all Kenyan women are vulnerable.

The 2015 Kenya National Malaria Strategy recommends that women in the Coast and lake endemic zones should receive malaria prevention drugs from 16 weeks of pregnancy.

Pregnant women in Kilifi, Mombasa, Lamu, Taita-Taveta, Tana River, Kwale, Vihiga, Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, Migori, Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay are the target.

They also get a treated mosquito net which they can use for at least 3 years. The use of nets — Kenya Malaria Indicator Survey 2015 noted — contributed to the decline of the disease in children in the last five years.

Reducing funding is not good for Africa as it will also affect research.

Mosquitoes are now showing resistance to pyrethroid, the only insecticide used on treated nets.

Further, the mosquito parasite has evolved. Some lack a HRP2 protein, which is vital in detection of the parasite in malaria Rapid diagnostic testing or RDTs.

This means the parasite is not picked up by tests and so it lives in the body and reproduces in the blood stream of a patient who may not be getting appropriate treatment.

In Brazil, money has been poured to genetically engineer mosquitoes to pass a lethal gene to their offspring, which kills them before they reach adulthood.

Use banned chemical as strategy?

Conservative tests have shown that this approach lowered mosquito population by 80 per cent or more in Piracicaba City, Brazil.

Other scientists such as Lyle R Petersen, director of the division of vector-borne diseases at the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention are toying with the idea of using DDT, a strong pesticide banned in many countries due to its ecological damage.

AGGRESSIVE MEASURES

“The damage to fish and wildlife stemmed from widespread outdoor use of DDT in agriculture, not the use of small amounts on walls inside homes to kill mosquitoes,” Dr Petersen told a New York Times reporter in August.

Countries like Kyrgyzstan and Sri Lanka have worked hard to receive WHO’s certification as malaria-free after reporting no indigenous cases of the disease for at least three consecutive years.

Little of such aggressive measures have been observed in Africa, except the RTS,S/AS01 malaria vaccine — likely the first — to be rolled out in 2018. This will be preceded by pilot projects in three Sub-Sahara countries known to have a huge malaria burden. The vaccine offers partial protection to children.

It acts against Plasmodium falciparum. The other two are Plasmodium malariae and Plasmodium Ovale — the most deadly malaria parasite globally and most prevalent in Africa.

Africa’s climate places it at such a disadvantaged position: America’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention records that there are approximately 3,500 species of mosquitoes but malaria is only transmitted by females of the anopheles. Of the approximately 430 Anopheles species, only 30 to 40 transmit malaria in nature, which thrive in Africa.

Just one major scientific step, but there are still many loopholes, especially in public hospitals in Kenya where a majority of citizens go for treatment.

For instance, donated blood in the public health facilities is not screened for malaria but only for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, and Syphilis and despite how severe and fatal such transfusion-transmitted malaria can be.

Anaemic people, those undergoing surgical operations, survivors of disasters and emergency patients with cancer and leukemia require blood.

Blood recipients are given antimalarial shortly after receiving the blood potentially exposing them to drug resistance and possible reactions of the drugs.