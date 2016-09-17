Like most boys his age, Brian Muoki Mumina is fascinated by technology and computers. But Brian’s obsession goes beyond playing games as most children do. At just 12 years, the Class Seven pupil at Kiuini Preparatory School in Athi River, Machakos County, is the brains behind a soon- to-be launched website on animals – both domestic and wild.

“I think I have a soft spot for technology. Technology fascinates me. From phones to computers, I fix them all. I keep on thinking someday I am going to be the best technology guru who ever lived,” Brian says of his interest in learning and discovering new things about technology.

Although he says in the future he would like to learn more about medical technology and discover ways in which technology in form of machines and robots can be used to save lives, Brian is currently working on a website rich in information and facts on animals such as dogs, lions, squirrels which young people can use for fun, facts and research.

INTRIGUED BY TECHNOLOGY

“First, I created a page on dogs since I like dogs a lot,” says Brian, adding that he hopes to complete the website by next year.

“Due to the fact that I am in school and I can only work on the website during the school holidays, I have given myself a deadline of next year so that I will have designed an eye-catching website and one full of facts,” he says. He has been getting guidance on web design from Elphas Ingaja, a web designer who also created a website for Brian’s father.

Brian Muoki Mumina, 12, is the brains behind a soon- to-be launched website on animals – both domestic and wild. PHOTO | MWORIA MUCHINA

Brian’s fascination with technology started a couple of years ago. Brian remembers how it all started.

“There was a time my father’s computer was operating very slow, it had a virus which had affected the laptop after my brother had installed a corrupted game. Technology is really interesting since I was able to detect that and format the laptop. Although some files were lost, it fired my interest in learning more about how various applications in a laptop operate,” says the boy who during the April holidays was one of the 10 overall Young Nation essay winners who had a chance to visiting the Nation newsroom and the Storymoja offices where they had a writing workshop.

Indeed, he could not hide his excitement when the winners were being taken through a session on how stories are uploaded in online publications for the Nation.

This writer recalls he was the most curious and an inquisitive boy who wanted to know much about Nation websites and how the company makes money from the online paper.

“During my mentorship at Nation offices, I was excited to learn more about the e-paper. Although I asked some questions which looked silly to my friends, I am now more enlightened and I am planning to start my own blog in the near future,” says Brian, who enjoys Social Studies, Science and Mathematics in class.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Tackle challenges he says technology can be effectively used to tackle various challenges facing the modern world.

“I would like to invent cameras that can help track unwanted activities like drug trafficking, transportation of explosives on our roads and towns to be used in terrorist activities, etc. I would also like to invent an effective tracking device which can be used to track stolen cars and hit and run accident motorists.”

So what next after his website on animals? Brian says he intends to discover more apps which can be used by farmers and accessed through their mobile phones and which can help them monitor each and every cow’s milk production.

However, despite his determination and hard work, Brian has faced many challenges, which he is learning to cope with. His major challenge is lack of time as he is in school as well as compiling the information and photographs.

He is grateful to his parents and family for their support and advises other parents to support their children to nurture their talents.