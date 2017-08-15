By BARAZA JM

Barasa,

I enjoy reading your articles.

I’m planning to buy a car and the challenge is choosing between a new and locally used second-hand and which is the best make for someone like me, who has just acquired a driving licence, and does not have much experience.

Kindly advise.

John Mark

Hi John,

Start with a used car. It is a cheaper familiarisation tool into the vagaries of motor vehicle ownership as well as “vaccinating” you on matters maintenance, both preventive and curative, before you sink in large sums for brand new metal. As for the brand/make... go with what you desire.

Dear Baraza,

Okay, no need to keep rubbing it in. NA Subies are somewhat limp, wristed and gutless.

I drive an NA Subaru Legacy Wagon 2008, 2.0, AT. Having have clocked tens of thousands of kilometres on my road trips, I do sometimes feel the lack of get up and go.

What can I do to get some more oomph out of the 2.0 litres (short of forced induction)?

Nyaga

Sell it and get a turbo wagon like you should have from the very beginning.

Hello Baraza,

I am a big fan of your articles.I want to buy a German car and I’m thinking of a 2017 BMW 1 series, 118i Sport. It will also be my first car? What’s your take on the car?

Of the 2017 BMWs, I have driven only the G30 5 Series and the two biggest X cars: the X5 and X6; I have no idea about the 1 Series.

Hi Baraza,

I bought a Toyota Avensis station wagon as my first car and I have grown fond of it. However, I have been thinking of getting a Ford Escape lately. My friends think a Toyota Vanguard would be a better upgrade compared to a Ford Escape. I am thinking of making my Avensis get better ground clearance instead. What would be the route to go in my situation, given that the issue has been ground clearance.

Gray

I don’t understand what is going on here. You have a car that you have grown fond of but have been eyeing a crossover upgrade from a rival brand. Your friends counter-suggest something from your original brand and this is in turn leads you back to your car which you now want to “improve” by dressing it in high heels.



If you want clearance, then yes, upgrade the vehicle, don’t enhance it. Get a Vanguard (it is a “safe-choice” Toyota like your current wagon).

Hi Sir,

A few of my Toyota owner friends have been experiencing gearbox issues with their cars. Their mechanics have given them the same reason: failure to check their automatic transmission fluid, which had run low, causing strain and finally, gearbox failure.

The first Toyota was an Axio and the second was an Auris. I drive a 2006 Toyota NZE that has never given me problems. According to the mechanics, the Toyota NZE has a dipstick that allows one to check the ATF level regularly while the newer models do not, causing these cars neglect.

So my questions are:1. Is the gearbox failure a result of the failure to check the ATF level?2. Is there any reason why the newer models do not have a dipstick for the ATF?

Renaldo D’Souza

Hello,

1. One of the many causes of gearbox failure is low ATF levels, a shortage occasioned by failure to check fluid levels periodically in the car.

2. Yes. The engineering behind it is the reason. Some transmissions are sealed for life.

Dear Baraza,

Thank you for your very informative column.

I have a Prado TX manufactured in 2007 that has clocked 81,000 kilometres. I am the second owner.

The car has served me well despite its high fuel consumption, although I regard it as good since it does between eight and 11 kilometres per litre, depending on the driving style and nature of the trip.

However, I have a big problem with the car when it is doing more than 80 kilometres per hour. It produces a wheezing sound that goes, Weweweweeeee! from either the front or rear wheel. I took it to Toyotsu but they could not quite place it as the suspension and all systems seemed perfect.

An initial problem it had was a cracked dashboard but I fixed that. I understand this is a general manufacturer’s problem for this particular model. Where can I get an expert mechanic for the car apart from the dealers, who are rather pricey.

Murithi.

Hello,

I am not sure you see the futility of this, so take your time and read your own query again then tell me where you honestly expect me to get an answer from. “Weweweweeeee.....”? What is that? Is it meant to be onomatopoeic? Is this a joke? I wish you people would take me seriously sometimes. If Toyotsu, who had physical access to the vehicle, could not diagnose it, I’m not sure what kind of magic is being awaited here from a diagnosis by way of a dramatically worded e-mail.

The cracked dashboard issue is new to me. I have not experienced it despite exposure to a myriad Prados from numerous generations, and your observation is a first for this column. Perhaps I should look deeper into this.

Greetings,

Great work you are doing and it’s the reason I read your column every Wednesday.

Reading your article of June 21 on Hondas/Airwave and the availability of spare parts takes me way back to February 11, 2015. That was the day you promised to do a review of the VTEC engines since, in your own words, Honda makes good engines. For those of us who loved and still do R&B and Soul, I take you back to 1972 when the soulful group, The Temptations released their mega hit, Papa was a Rolling Stone, whose chorus began, Papa was a Rolling Stone.... wherever he laid his hat was his home’.

Now, you laid your heart on Feb 11, 2015, to do exactly that; probably in hindsight of the real story you should have given. That said, l leave you to ponder why you haven’t yet lived up to that promise.

I disagree with you on spares though, since I drive a 2006 Honda Airwave and I have never failed to get any because they are available at the dealership on Mombasa Road in Nairobi, as well as on Kirinyaga Road.

However, I totally agree with you that Hondas are, indeed, good machines and are basically unbreakable. I have had mine last four years and all I have done is regular service and bought some bushes. Over to you.

Joe Njage

Thanks for the observations, Njage.

I have done some light discussion on VTEC engines; I just haven’t delved deeply into them because the demographic that would stay interested until the end of such an article is as thin as it is specific. Print media is a numbers game, and if I start trimming down my readership via heavy-handed jargon — which is what an in-depth VTEC article would essentially be — then my contract faces the noose.

The word on spares was from a former employee of either Honda itself or a Honda affiliate, a credo of usefulness frequently adopted by this column. I typically take their word for it until otherwise proven, and since I don’t shop for Honda parts, I couldn’t make a judgment call beyond taking his word. If you have an easy time locating spares for your Honda, then bully for you, sir.

Hello Baraza,

You recently indicated that you want your column to be interactive, so I would like to respond to you regarding the Subaru Forester. I have never understood why you hate the Forester despite driving a Subaru yourself (a Legacy). “With the Forester, you might as well buy a RAV 4, it’s a more spacious CRV, it’s fancier and smoother, or an X-Trail, if you like CVTS and Nissan,” you wrote. I don’t know which Forester you are referring to because the current generation is as big, if not bigger, than the Toyota. It’s as smooth and quirky as the two, seeing it has a CVT too. In fact, it has a more upright gait and stands taller than the others. Now, if you want to know which is fancier, do a simple experiment: park it next to the three others and ask any young boy aged five to 20 which one they want to ride in with you. Chances are seven out of the 10 will choose the Forester. Does that not say something about the Fozzie?

Donald

Thank you for the feedback. Now comes the fire:

There is something about my writing that shot past your notice, and that was the unspoken implication behind driving a Forester. Let’s start with a brief history lesson:

Once upon a time, I lambasted the early-twenties yobs in blue Imprezas of various states of tune who would pop antilag in the wee hours and keep normal citizens like us awake. I think they are the reason a fellow scribe from the fairer sex went hard on them – these chaps can get annoying as fast as their cars can hit 100. The heading* chosen for that particular piece was... shall we say, borderline offensive?

(*Full Disclaimer: the titles in this column are conjured up by the editors in spite of my best efforts to come up with my own)

This was followed several weeks later by a savage showdown on a Sunday dawn between two single-minded speed samurais from the land of sushi and sake, an age-inappropriate pairing between a (then) bone-stock 1996 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Extreme Edition and a Stage 2-tuned Subaru Impreza GDB WRX STi from 2004; a contest that the Evo won using grace, class and poise versus the Impreza’s brutal sledgehammer smack to the back of the head. Of course this little shenanigan starred The Paji and it remains one of the most fun drives in my life. The fact that the particular writeup which followed the incident specifically featured the words “This is not consumer advice, this is two petrolheads indulging in their hobby” was totally lost on a clique of people who took things completely out of context and then proceeded to put a price on my head and actively seek my home address to burn me at the stake. I kid you not; someone actually wanted to know where I live. It was that serious. The crime? Baraza hates Subarus.

Such nonsense.

Being an Evo fan (which I unashamedly am) does not automatically make me a Subaru-hater, I am a bit more sophisticated in constitution than those one-track-mind people whose love for and loyalty to their respective vehicle brands goes beyond rational analysis and delves into the unhealthily emotive, a fact that took the same weak minds six years to realise when I finally availed myself of a twin turbo longroof Legacy. I have always loved Subarus — turbocharged ones, anyway — it’s just that respect has to be given where it is due. And that is why I believe the Evolution dominates the Impreza STi for certain model years/iterations. Which brings us to you...

How long have you followed this column? Anything longer than a year should be enough for you to realise that I actually like Foresters and that a pre-facelift mid-2000s SG5/SG9 is what was on my radar when I instead landed a BH5 (which was far cheaper, hence the purchase). The Forester has won numerous comparisons in this column against its contemporaries for its off-road ability, confident handling and driver engagement, if nothing else. Your critique, though welcome, is another example of my readership taking things out of context. Allow me to explain:

These were my exact words:

“Hello Tarig,

I have said it before and I will say it again: there is no need to buy a Subaru if it is not turbocharged. With the Forester, you may as well just buy a RAV4: it is more spacious; or a CRV: it is smoother and fancier; or an X-Trail, if you like Nissans and CVTs. If you want a Subaru, go turbo like God intended; leave the meatless, asinine naturally aspirated diet for brands with no rally pedigree.”

There is no need to buy a Subaru if it is not turbocharged. If you want a naturally aspirated Subaru, you might as well buy any of its limp-wristed brown-rice rivals since they each have specific and singular talents that outshine the Forester’s, and I do mean specific. Nobody said those cars are better overall (but I haven’t said they aren’t either): they are good at one thing each, which is why they draw their own fan-dom and consumer base, but the Fozzie provides a kind of anorak’s balance, an all-round jack-of-all-trades-master-of-none persona that makes it hugely satisfying to the discerning user. These words are high praise coming from me. But the fun of having a Subaru is in exercising the turbos. I repeat: if you are not buying a turbo Subie, then don’t even bother, you are missing out on the essence that makes them so endearing to the hearts of their owners that they went as far as threatening me with death for saying a 21-year old Evo is a superior driver’s car in comparison. Yes, turbocharged Subies are that good; they evoke strong emotions in their users.