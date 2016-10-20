A house in 5 easy steps: PHOTOS

By ALLAN OLINGO

More by this Author

For a long time the country’s construction sector has been using brick-and-mortar technology. However, the housing shortage, coupled with the rising cost of construction, is driving developers to embrace other options and technologies. Allan Olingo followed the development by Moke Gardens in Athi River, which used brick-and-mortar technology in the first phase of its development comprising 23 maisonettes and took two years, but turned to prefab technology to build the second phase and put up 30 units in about six months.

Prefabricated building technology is not new in the world but is relatively new in Kenya, where its use has become relevant because of its inherent advantages. For developers, the cost effectiveness realised through the more affordable materials; savings on interest on borrowed money, reduced cost of labour and supervision; reduced wastage and pilferage; savings on construction costs related to time such as preliminaries are some of the most notable benefits.

In addition, time is saved through a reduction in the construction period since the ready-made panels are lighter, and the production and construction processes are automated. There is also quality enhancement through factory-controlled production, leading to a neater finish of the final product.

Step 1:

The foundation is not dug. Instead the ground is levelled and then filled with compressed soil and a mixture of cement under specific engineering conditions, after which a slab is moulded onto it.

Step 2:

Once the foundation has been prepared, the prefabricated walls that are manufactured off-site are assembled. The walls are supported by steel bars and appropriate bindings as the plastering is done on the joints to give them a smooth finish.

Step 3:

The beams for supporting the walls are placed before the roofing begins. The tiles are laid atop the wall panels, and any roof type or design can be incorporated into this.

Step 4:

With the roofing done, all the remains are the internal fixtures and putting grilles on the windows as well as painting.

Step 5: