Court asked to cancel Sh3bn land title deed

The Court of Appeal has been urged to cancel the title deed for a Sh3 billion piece of land alleged to have been fraudulently registered to a company associated with the late Njenga Karume.

Appeal Judges Hannah Okwengu, Festus Azangalala and Fatuma Sichale were last week told the land in dispute, measuring 512 acres, was bought by 800 members of the Gitamaiyu Trading Company Ltd as a private property 39 years ago at a cost of Sh4 million.