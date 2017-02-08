Decorating  for Valentine’s and beyond

By IMMACULATE WAIRIMU

More by this Author

Valentine's Day is with us again, and with it comes splurging on the colour of love - red. As our hearts are excited by the joy of love, our interiors should not be left behind as they play a big part of the celebrations. Flower arrangements, love-themed furniture and wall art, mood lighting, chocolate truffles and life-size teddy bears will be conspicuous on the day. Though Valentine’s is a one-day affair, its effects need not end on February 14.

Below are some ideas on decorating for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Flowers

Love is deemed one of the greatest symbols love, whether it is a single stem, a bouquet, a centre piece or a flower basket. This year, incorporate the flowers you receive from your better half into your décor to add a sentimental touch to your interior. Beyond Valentine’s Day, make flowers part of your interiors by incorporating flowers types and colours that are not necessarily associated with love. They will also add fragrance to your house.

Candles

Mood lighting and captivating smells are characteristic of Valentine’s Day, and scented candles are a great option for this. On Valentine’s Day, enhance your dining experience, your living space, bedroom and/or bathroom with scented candles and add a touch of romance by throwing in some red rose petals for the ultimate valentine’s experience as the soft light soothes you.

But even when the day is over, go for scented candles in your bath for a relaxing feel, occasional special dinners and when you just want to relax with your spouse. The scented candles can also be used to enhance the smell of your interiors on at any time.

Mood lighting

Incorporating dimmer lights will psychologically induced to romantic feelings for Valentine’s Day. They will also come in handy when you just want to relax and listen to your thoughts after a hard day’s work beyond the day.

Art

Art is very expressive and love-themed wall art or sculptures will be the best way to add life to otherwise boring walls. You might opt for love-themed pieces or general art that speaks to your heart. Such pieces will be the point of conversation beyond Valentine’s Day as you relax with friends and family beyond February 14.

Throw pillows

Throw pillows are very versatile and easy to incorporate in your interiors. You can get red and a subtle colour like cream or silver throw pillow covers with fun patterns like polka dots or stripes for your Valentine’s décor. This will spice up your décor and make it inviting to the eye. After Valentine’s Day, you can get different coloured throw pillow covers that will match seamlessly with your décor, or those that excite you.

Window treatment

Get curtains that are plush, alluring and dark to keep out the light from outside, filter noise and allow you to relax in your house. During the day, invest in light inner curtains that sway with the wind and make you and your partner feel relaxed. Such window treatment will come in handy when you want to re-enact your valentine’s experience, and the heavy and dark coloured ones will come in handy during the cold season when you want to keep the cold breeze away