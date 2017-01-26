Ecobank moves headquarters to Westlands

Ecobank has started relocating its head office from Ecobank Towers on Muindi Mbingu Street in the central business district (CBD) to Westlands.

The Togo-headquartered Ecobank Transnational Kenya office has been based in the Muindi Mbingu Street building, previously called Fedha Towers, since it bought a 75 per cent stake in the East Africa Building Society, owned by the the Lalit Pandit family, in mid-2008.

The building, which was renamed Ecobank Towers, has been sold, according to insiders, but no details were available on the price or buyer.

The bank said in a public notice that its relocation to the new site began on January 16.

However, the branch on the ground floor of Ecobank Towers will remain operational.