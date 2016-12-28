Farming a boon to land owners without cash to build yet

By LEOPOLD OBI

Following the realisation that many urban residents are interested in owning homes but might not have the cash to build immediately, some real estate firms are offering options that are tailor-made for such investors.Gated community control development is one of those options.

In this model of property ownership, a land owner becomes a contracted farmer for a given period but is free to put up a house on their piece of land when the contract with the developer expires.

Two weeks ago Diamond Property Merchants, a real estate firm, launched the fourth phase of Bethany City project in Kajiado County on the outskirts of Nairobi. The 1,600-plot initiative is an agribusiness whereby property owners buy an eighth of an acre piece of land, which comes with a greenhouse, agronomic support, crop insurance, crop support crop management, and a ready market for the yields.

Mr Edwin Khiranga, the firm’s sales and marketing director, said that after dealing in strategic land investment for five years, they realised it was no longer appropriate to continue selling idle land “because those who had bought land with us in the past were speculative buyers”.

EXPENSIVE MORTGAGE

“Those who bought land four years ago were yet to develop them. Imagine a city where 70 to 80 per cent of land is held for speculation. This means that even large-scale developers who want to build homes and estates have no space for construction and the few spaces available are extremely expensive –which is at odds with real estate development, which is supposed to be an easier way to home ownership,” he explained.

In April, the firm launched the first phase of the Bethany City agribusiness project, which sold out, and whose produce has since been harvested. The plots, which go for Sh500,000 come with electricity and water connection and the buyer gets a title deed.

“Basically, we sell you the eighth of an acre with the hope you’ll build a home on it in future. Once you’ve bought the land, you pay Sh320,000 to cater for the agribusiness project - an 8x15-metre greenhouse, farm labour and farm inputs. As an investor, you won’t need any input apart from the payments,” Mr Khiranga offered.

He said most people buying land around Nairobi today cannot develop it immediately due to expensive mortgage loans. As a result, the agribusiness ventures are coming in very handy.

He argues that since food security has become a concern for city dwellers just like housing, land held for speculation should be turned into farmland as the owners look for money to develop them.

“An 8x15 metre greenhouse can hold at least 500 tomato plants, with each plant estimated to produce 10 kilos of fruit. We buy the tomatoes from our farmers at Sh50 per kilo; in turn, they earn 250,000 per season,” he explains, adding that after three years, the land owners can decide whether to build on their plots or continue farming.

BUMPER HARVESTS

They produce tomatoes, capsicum, and cucumbers, which are sold to supermarkets in the city.

Since gated farming bring many farmers together, enabling them to benefit from economies of scale, large-scale buyers get fresh produce directly from the farmers, thereby eliminating middlemen.

“Basically, we do everything on behalf of the farmer. After everything is sold, the farmer only comes to pick his cheque. From their Sh250,000 we deduct some to be used during the next season to cater for seeds, fertiliser, casual labour. Therefore, we pay them Sh200, 000,” he said. “A few might get bumper harvests while others might get poor harvests but we spread the risk so that everyone is paid a flat rate.” What happens to the rest of the land that is not occupied by the greenhouse?

The greenhouse occupies about three quarters of the land, so what remains is too little for any meaningful structure.

What about the legal issues surrounding land ownership?