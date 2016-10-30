By PHILIP KITOTO

This is not something we talk a lot about in relationships. You can only say that you have a great relationship when you and your significant other are accessible to each other, and when there is ease of communication.

This communicates a sense of belonging, a feeling of safety, and knowing that you are important to your partner. Worth noting is that if you are seeking a long-term relationship but your partner is not, then that relationship is as good as dead.

The key to understanding your relationship is the question: How accessible is my partner? Free access creates and reaffirms the environment where good habits such as honesty, faithfulness, security, and trust can grow. When you know that your spouse is there for you and has your back, the feeling enhances intimacy in your relationship. When your partner has free access to you, he will be free to thrive in the relationship without inhibition and anxiety.

These are the characteristics of an open-door policy

Free and unhindered disclosure.

Keeping lines of communication open

Intimate knowledge of your partner

Having nothing to hide

Inspires trust in one another

All of us hope to find a partner who can share, empathise and understand our feelings and ways of thinking or looking at things from an intensely personal level. As a result, when you are seeking a connection and the other person is emotionally unavailable, then there arises a sense of insecurity and lack of trust.