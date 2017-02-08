By DELFHIN MUGO

The adoption of shipping container homes is slowly increasing as home seekers look for more affordable accommodation. Even though container office blocks and small retail shops, popularly known as kiosks, have been used for some time locally, container homes have not really caught on in Kenya, unlike in other parts of the world.

“When we started our business, most of our clients were foreigners from Western countries who had relocated to the country, and government officers seeking office space for their staff,” says Mr Jackson Kimwele, the director of Used Shipping Containers Ltd, who is delighted that more Kenyans are buying into the idea of container homes because of their many advantages.

“For instance, unlike a brick and mortar house, say a two-bedroom house that would take months to build, a container home of the same size takes about 21 days to assemble,” Mr Kimwele, told DN2 at the company’s yard in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, where they fabricate container homes, office blocks, changing rooms complete with an ablution block for playgrounds, and kids’ indoor play area for hospitals and churches. The finished products are then transported and assembled at the client’s premises.

Thanks to the container’s rectangular shape, which makes it easy to repurpose into a home, the structural work and the number of people needed to working on it is minimal, compared with what you would require for a brick and mortar house. This brings down the cost of assembling the house considerably.

BURGLAR-PROOF

“Depending on the design and fittings such as tiles and carpets chosen, we sell a one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom container home for a maximum of Sh900,000, Sh1,500,000 and Sh1,900,000 respectively,” says Mr Kimwele.

A spot-check by DN2 showed that the cheapest brick and mortar studio flat (also known as a bedsitter) in a good neighbourhood, is going for around Sh850,000 off-plan.

Ceramic or PVC tiles for the floor and gypsum board for wall cladding. However, in between the container wall and gypsum board, we fix EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam, which is heat resistant. PHOTO | DELPHIN MUGO

With global warming and the high carbon footprint in the atmosphere today, container homes are ideal for the environmentally conscious. This is because, unlike a wooden house that would necessitate cutting many trees, a container home can be fabricated without felling a single tree.

Meanwhile, the cement industry is said to be one the biggest producers of harmful carbon monoxide, and therefore, the use of containers for housing reduces the use of brick and cement, making container homes eco-friendly.

Acknowledging that one of the greatest concerns for any home builder is the durability of their homes, Mr Kimwele assures that container homes last forever.

“Considering that shipping containers are made for harsh conditions such as high winds, swirling water and rough weather so that the items inside them do not damaged, they are tough enough to withstand extreme weather and keep you safe,” he says.

With strong doors and equally good window railing, Mr Kimwele adds, container homes are burglar-proof.

“Since the primary function of containers is to transport goods across the sea, not forgetting that they are usually stacked on top of each other in a ship, containers are made of very strong steel that can withstand a lot of weight. This makes it difficult for burglars to break into the house,” he says.

But just how are the shipping containers remodelled to make them habitable and aesthetically appealing homes?

“Usually, we use ceramic or PVC tiles for the floor and gypsum board for wall cladding. However, in between the container wall and gypsum board, we fix EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam, which is heat resistant. Therefore, one does not have to worry about the house getting too hot during the day or too cold at night. We put even more EPS foam between the roof and ceiling to cushion against excessive heat from the sun,” he adds.

You can have two containers joined together, and their adjoining walls removed or cut to allow for doors or an arch to create a comfortable and spacious 16-ft wide living space. PHOTO | DELPHIN MUGO

ROOMY AND SAFE

But perhaps the greatest advantages of container homes that they allow you to relocate with ease which, Mr Kimwele says, makes them ideal if you are living on a leased piece of land. “You only need to mount your house on a truck and take it to a new location at the end of the leasehold,” he says.

If you have reservations about container homes because the coating used to make them durable for ocean transport are said to contain lead-based paints, fear not; Mr Kimwele says the paint is thoroughly scraped off and the walls cleaned with detergents to rid them of the harmful fumes before they are repainted.

If you want a spacious house, and considering that standard container is only 8 feet wide, 8.5 feet high and 40 or 20 feet long, Mr Kimwele says you can have two containers joined together, and their adjoining walls removed or cut to allow for doors or an arch to create a comfortable and spacious 16-ft wide living space.