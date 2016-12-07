Gated estate at Kibaki farm to give Nakuru a new face

To many who know the topography of Nakuru County, the mention of Bahati conjures up the image of a rich agricultural land that is famous for production of tomatoes, maize and other food crops.

Bahati is probably one of the most fertile areas in Nakuru County and is in fact referred to as the Canaan of Kenya because it experiences rainfall throughout the year.

Bahati, Swahili for luck, is set to house its first real estate project.

The lush green suburb is about to become the new investment destination in the cosmopolitan county as it will have its inaugural gated estate for home owners who want to relax away from the hustle and bustle of Nakuru town.

The upcoming gated community will be located at the expansive Gingalili farm owned by former President Mwai Kibaki, who is disposing off the land.

Some 600 acres of the expansive farm are being sold to private developers.

The upcoming gated community, sitting on 200 acres of land, is wooing investors casting their nets outside the Rift Valley capital.

The multi-billion shillings venture will see investors buy one eighth of plot at Sh1.5 million and put up various units of classic designs and types including townhouses and apartments - the construction will be strictly be controlled.

Buyers are required to pay a down payment of Sh300,00, the balance cleared within three-months.

MENENGAI CRATER

However, those who would want to buy the land for speculation may not find the deal as sweet since those who will not have constructed their plots in three year’s time will be required to dispose the plots to other willing buyers.

The estate, located 10 kilometres away from Nakuru town along the Nakuru–Nyahururu road, will offer a spectacular view of the scenic Menengai crater.

Besides the alluring view of the dormant crater, the home owners will enjoy a great view of prominent natural features such as the steaming geothermal wells on the foothills of Menengai crater.

“This is a unique housing project that will be the only one of its kind in Nakuru as it will have all the amenities that are only the preserve of gated estates in Nairobi, such as shopping malls, ultra-modern hospitals and schools. This means that home owners will not need to go out of the estate in search of vital services as they will be available at their door steps,” says Mr George Mburu, a sales representative.

Other benefits the home owners will enjoy is ample parking and a playground for children.

The community will also have a secure environment as there is a land set aside for putting up a police post.

The sale of the plots began two months ago and already, close to 100 investors have fully paid up for their plots.

“The demand for the plots is increasing by the day and already, we have received inquiries from Kenyans in the diaspora who have shown keen interest on owning a piece of land in the region,” Mr Kamande says.