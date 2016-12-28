Get a stylish staircase to add glamour to your indoors

By BARACK ODUOR

Staircases mainly serve as a link between floors in a building. However, beyond this basic function, they can add to the décor.

There are different types of staircases for different types of houses, so you need to carefully select the type of staircase to have because not only is it challenging and sometimes expensive to build one, but it is also a waste of materials when you tries to build a staircase and end up realising that it’s not the most suitable for all the home’s occupants.

The most important factor when deciding on the type of staircase you want is, of course, the cost. And to get one that you can afford, you can window-shop at the home design and hardware stores and also consult an expert regarding the cost. You can also do some online research.

Another important consideration is the space available, so that you have a staircase that is not only beautiful, but also takes just enough space.

EASE OF USE

There is also a need to tailor the staircase to the needs of family members. So if you have toddlers or babies who are still crawling, you might wish to get a staircase to which you can fix a gate. You also need to take into consideration the needs of the elderly and disabled family members.

Closely related to this is the safety of the staircase; staircases with a landing are considered the safest. Although these types of staircases are mostly used in public places such as hotels, schools and hospitals, they can be used in the home as well, but this depends on the interior design of the house and the space available. Some homes might not need staircases with landings, especially if space is a problem or when the distance between two floors is not very big.

Staircases can be made from a variety of materials, including wood, stone, metal or even glass. In some of the more modern homes, metal or glass is used, while most conventional homes have wooden or stone stairs. When considering the material to use, think about its durability.

Besides the aesthetics, there is the comfort of using the stairs to be considered. The stairs should be wide enough for you to step on comfortably, and not so steep that using them, especially when going upstairs, becomes strenuous. Once you have decided on these factors, you can decide on the design, and there’s a variety to choose from, including straight, spiral or half-turned. The design you choose will largely be determined by the design of your home.

However, a spiral staircase is usually used when space is an issue.