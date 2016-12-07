Give those drab windows some life

By BARACK ODUOR

For a long a time, window grills served the sole purpose of deterring thieves, so most home owners did not consider the style and design of the grills they installed in their homes.

Nowadays, however, drills are now considered part of home decoration.

They should add elegance and sophistication to your windows, so pay attention to the design you settle for.

Designs such as curly or floral especially make a house attractive.

The grills are available in different designs and are made from different materials to suit various tastes. Others are fabricated through welding.

There is a difference in terms of material as well as the craftsmanship in welding and fabrication.

To come up with a good grill, one needs to take a look at the variety of windows grills and gates available in the market.

The grills are available in wood, aluminum, steel, among other materials. The wooden grills look beautiful but are not as strong as the aluminium ones.

Window grills come in different shapes such as diamond and horizontal.

Even though there are a variety of designs available in the market, most home owners prefer a customised design for their homes.

A customised design will not only look good, but will also allow one to clean the glass panes easily, therefore there is need to choose a fabricator who is ready to work with you and is able to provide you with customised designs to suit your needs.

Also, the fabricator should be able to assist you to choose the right design for security reasons as well as for aesthetic reasons.

Sometimes, the size of doors and windows is not standard, which means that you will need a specific size of the grills and gates.

A good welder should be able to model the grills to accomodate the size of one’s requirements. The price of these grills varies. To find the best fabricator with cost in mind, you need to take a quotation for similar design and material from a number of fabricators to figure out the average cost. It is important that you choose an experienced fabricator who is aware of various trends in the industry and can supply you with the latest designs of grills.

There are some established fabrication firms that offer installation services. It is an advantage to choose a fabricator who also offers installation to ensure that the grills and gates are installed without any problem as the installation can be complicated for complex designs.