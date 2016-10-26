Give your home a boost with a well-kept landscape

By JOSPHAT KAMWELI

More by this Author

Whether you are developing a property for yourself or to rent out, having a little heaven on earth is many home owners’ dream. However, as much as the building is the main part of a home, its immediate environment is what most people experience when they visit, so creating a good landscape goes adds value to the property.

It is notable that, while a building depreciates with time, a landscape appreciates with age. However, landscaping is not a lone ranging mission due to the diversity in people’s tastes. Investing in a dynamic theme ensures vibrant displays that suit different tastes. Understanding the different landscape elements helps you to use your outdoor space effectively.

Site-specific design

While most property developers go for a uniform landscape design for a cluster of homes, having a unique design to suit your site conditions is a plus. This not only makes your property stand out, but also increases space utility since different elements within the landscape are in harmony. For instance, you can create proper walkways to connect different points within the property, making traffic circulation easy and practical.

In addition, you can create additional outdoor sitting and resting areas to increase space for different activities.

Grading

Proper grading can transform steep slopes into useful, gradual slopes for utility areas like lawns, which offer additional space for playing or basking. Grading can also create cascades that can double as sitting and resting areas such as steps and retaining walls, enhancing the use of space. A well graded landscape also helps in sustainable water use by directing surface run-off to planted areas for easy maintenance. It is through proper landscape grading that an outdoor space brings out its full potential in a systematic and appealing display.

Garden themes

Different garden themes resonate with different people. Creating a landscape that mimics a given nature-related theme is a sure win since it gives the property’s occupants a sense of belonging if the theme or themes used are familiar to them. Picking the right theme depends on the climatic conditions and the available space. While rainforest themes require large areas, smaller spaces can effectively support tropical, edible, Mediterranean and desert themes.

Quality plants

Plants play a major role in environmental and energy conservation for home owners. Healthy plants can effectively reduce air pollution and contamination of underground water reservoirs.

Insect repelling plants in a landscape reduce the cost of periodic pest control measures, hence reduced liability for the property’s occupants.

Meanwhile, by creating carbon sinks, trees reduce the impact of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, which is a major contributor to global warming. Also their shade keeps the property cool, reducing the need for expensive electronic cooling systems.

And during the cold weather, trees act as windbreaks, protecting the house from cold air.

The roots of many plants relieve the soil of harmful pollutants that might otherwise find their way into communal water systems. harming an entire community.

Interior planting

This is an emerging trend in landscaping. Continued health concerns about the carcinogenic byproducts of synthetic household appliances, especially plastics, have seen many people invest in commercial air purifiers and fresheners. Regardless of the costs of installation, these electronic devices are not efficient in cleaning indoor air since they can fail, not to mention the high cost of service and repair. Indoor plants offer the best air purification option and require minimal maintenance, providing Tahealthier living, resting and working environment.

Edible landscapes

How about doing a landscape that combines both beauty and food supply for the family? Edible landscaping is a trending theme iwhereby edible trees, shrubs and vegetables replace some ornamental plants. This not only reduces food-related costs, but also ensures a healthy food supply. The list of edible plants that you can use in home gardening is endless.

If you produce extra food, you can sell the surplus and plough back the money into the landscape, making it self-sustaining.

Plant choices

Indigenous plants make it easier to maintain a landscape, thus cutting on related costs and arehence highly recommended. Native plants can also attract wildlife such as birds and small reptiles that not only add beauty to the property, but also act as bio-control options for pests such as mosquitoes. With reduced maintenance costs comes sustainability of the landscape, which in turn ensures that the value of the property does not come down. Indigenous plants survive in all types of climatic zonesand can endure extreme weather.

Seasonal balance

Naturally, different plants have their high and low seasons, such that you can have blooms all over or none at all at some point. The varied plant life cycles can be positively used through landscaping. Quality landscaping can create a vibrant display of seasonally balanced planting to maintain a continuous eye stimulus throughout the year.

Landscape accessories

A quality landscape comes with more than just plants. Classy landscape accessories such as garden mirrors, lighting, furniture and bird feeders are great value-addition options. Not only do such pieces add to the aesthetic appeal of the property, but also serve as accent pieces which capture the attention of potential buyers, occupants and visitors.

Investing in quality accessories ensures durability, making the effect long lasting. Outdoor furniture creates additional space for resting while enjoying nature. A bird feeder hanging from a tree is likely to attract a variety of wild birds to spice up your urban life. A well-positioned mirror in the garden creates an impression of larger space, besides serving as w as a vocal point. Adequate garden lighting allows use of the outdoor space even at night.

In a nutshell, every home owner needs to understand the diverse value-addition options that come with landscaping to make informed decisions. With a proper landscape, a home owner not only has the muscle to survive a dynamic property market, but is also guaranteed quality returns on their investment. Whether buying or building a home, investing in a quality landscape is a worthwhile effort.

Not only can a landscape transform the look of you property, a mature landscape can significantly increase its value.

However, it is important to seek professional help when landscaping in order to make the best use of your space. Every single step of landscaping, from the design, to its creation and maintenance, requires the right skills to ensure its success.

While many people have fallen prey to quack garden specialists, seeking a reputable landscaping company or team of experts will save you the headache of having to redo your landscape, which is a waste of resources.

Last but not least, not everyone is interested in intensive garden maintenance chores. It is, therefore, important to stick to simple gardening options that do not take much toil to keep going.

At the end of the day, the occupants should never feel like the landscape is an unnecessary bother.