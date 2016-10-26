Govt to shell out billions in compensation for LAPSSET land

State is expected to shell out billions to landowners in the largest ever public land acquisition along the Sh2 trillion Lamu Port South Sudan and Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, October 21, National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri said the planned acquisition would affect eight counties.

Under the plan, the State intends to acquire 450 hectares for the Lamu resort, 81,811 hectares for the planned Lamu special economic zone, 10,744 hectares for the Lamu industrial zone, a further 28,500 hectares for the Lamu port and 5,012 hectares for the Isiolo resort city.