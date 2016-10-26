Govt to shell out billions in compensation for LAPSSET land

Wednesday October 26 2016

Former President Mwai Kibaki, Prime Minister Raila Odinga, South Sudan President Salva Kiir and Ethiopia Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, during the official launch of the multi-trillion Lamu Port-Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (lappset) Corridor Project. State is expected to shell out billions to landowners in the largest ever public land acquisition. PHOTO | FILE

In Summary

State is expected to shell out billions to landowners in the largest ever public land acquisition along the Sh2 trillion Lamu Port South Sudan and Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, October 21, National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri said the planned acquisition would affect eight counties.

Under the plan, the State intends to acquire 450 hectares for the Lamu resort, 81,811 hectares for the planned Lamu special economic zone, 10,744 hectares for the Lamu industrial zone, a further 28,500 hectares for the Lamu port and 5,012 hectares for the Isiolo resort city.

At the same time the commission is targeting 1,477 hectares for the Isiolo International Airport as well as additional land for the Lamu port, Lamu-Garissa, Garissa-Isiolo, Isiolo-Nakodok and the Isiolo-Moyale sections.