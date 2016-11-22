By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

More by this Author

By PIUS MAUNDU

More by this Author

While most rural communities in the country wait for the government to provide basic services like healthcare, water and sanitation, and education, the villagers in Kathonzweni and Kasikeu sub-counties in Makueni County have formed self-help groups to access these and other services not provided by the government.

A notable example is the Ubuntu Self-help Group in Yemulwa Village in Kathonzweni Sub-county. Mr Peter Ngovi, the group’s trustee secretary, says their coming together has helped the villagers since it enables them to engage in income-generating projects. These include the Ubuntu Afya Medical Kiosk, table banking and an M-Pesa shop.

“We address our healthcare needs and also carry out profitable business,” says Mr Ngovi.

The group was formed by 100 villagers in January 2014 after the founding chairman, Mr Urbanus Mulinge, introduced them to an initiative by Afya Research Africa (ARA). Mr Mulinge knew one of the ARA directors and how the organisation works with self-help groups in remote rural communities to address healthcare challenges.

“He told us to start a self-help group so that we could benefit as a community,” Mr Ngovi offers.

After the group was registered, Afya Research Africa established the Ubuntu Afya Medical Kiosk.

INNOVATIVE MODEL

This is an innovative healthcare and economic empowerment model that involves the community. In Yemulwa, the nearest government health centre is about 20 kilometres away and is not adequately equipped to handle emergencies.

Besides, it closes at 4.30pm, yet medical emergencies often occur at night, Mr Ngovi says. Manned by a clinical officer, the Yemulwa Ubuntu Afya Clinic operates 24 hours, so it is better placed to handle emergencies.

“I handle minor surgeries, general cases, family planning, and if necessary, guidance and counselling,” explains Mr James Mutisya, the clinical officer.

Due to the semi-arid terrain in Yemulwa Village, the nature of emergencies in the area is different from those in the other parts of the country. For instance, snake bites, as well as scorpion and bee stings, are the most common emergencies, says Mr Mutisya. Other emergencies include asthmatic and diabetes attacks, hypertension and injuries from physical assault.

Not a week passes without him handling an emergency. “What happens in this village surprises me. I can have three emergencies in one night. Just picture this: a person is bitten by a snake when he or she is asleep, someone badly beats his drinking buddy while another gets an asthmatic attack that same night and they are all brought here!”

It is such nights that he dreads.

“But it is satisfying knowing that I am saving lives in a remote village,” he adds with a smile.

In a day he treats about five people, excluding those who come to buy medicine from the pharmacy.

“By the end of the day, I will have served more than 10 people,” he says.

The clinic is very convenient for the members since they can be treated on credit. Besides, it does not charge consultation fees while laboratory tests cost Sh100 each.

However, due to the high poverty levels, most villagers still find the charges prohibitive. “Most of them request to pay in instalments during the month. That is how I operate here,” Mr Mutisya says.

“At the end of the week, we bank all the money generated in the central Ubuntu account,” says Mr Ngovi. The money is used to pay Mr Mutisya and to buy drugs and any necessary medical supplies.

In addition, the group has an M-Pesa shop that is run by Mr James Munyambu.

Villagers in Kasieku Ward in Makueni County preparing materials for building gabions along the banks of Kasingili River, whose waters have reduced significantly as a result of over harvesting of sand. PHOTO| PIUS MAUNDU

“I operate as if I am selling money and deposit the commission earned from Safaricom into the Ubuntu account at the end of the month,” he says. ARA uses part of the commission to pay his salary, while the remainder is profit for the group.

The accounts are audited periodically by an independent team. They also calculate the profit at the end of the year. Part of the profit is ploughed back into the clinic while the remainder is shared by the group. M­­embers share the profits from all income-generating activities with Afya Research Africa on a 49:51 ratio. All group members receive dividends at the end of the year.

But it is table banking that has grown the group’s kitty.

MONEY PLOUGHED BACK TO THEIRKITTY

The members contribute Sh150 per month for 10 months every year, and this money is ploughed back into their kitty.

And since they know one another, having lived together for years, there is trust among them, which makes it easier to get loans.

“If someone overstays with the money, we know where to get them,” says Mr Ngovi, adding that group participation has helped the community to co-own the projects. It runs the projects with close supervision by Afya Research Africa, which has a 51 per cent stake in all the projects. The group controls 49 per cent of the projects through direct involvement in running of the businesses.

“We make money effortlessly on the table,” says Mr Ngovi with a chuckle. “We are now operating with Sh300,000. If all this money is loaned in one sitting, the members who borrow will pay a 10 per cent interest on the amount loaned on the spot. The treasurer will receive Sh30,000 as profit and will still be expecting the Sh300,000 at the next sitting.”

Ubuntu Afya Self-Help Group members in front of their M-Pesa shop and clinic, which serve them and also earn them money. PHOTO| PIUS MAUNDU

And since they know each other well, the officials have capped the borrowing limit for every member. “We review a member’s ability to repay even before we give them the money,” Mr Ngovi reveals.

A strong ground rule requiring that all borrowed money be brought back during the next sitting has kept the members in check. Failure to do this attracts a 100 per cent fine on the balance, Mr Ngovi says. The amounts received as interest are shared equally among members at the end of the year. The table banking comes in handy, allowing parents to pay school fees on time, while some have used it to start small businesses.

The 1o per cent interest on loans is more affordable compared with the market’s 14.5 per cent. Besides, most of the group’s members cannot access bank loans since they do not have the necessary collateral, offers Mr Ngovi, a mathematics and English teacher at Yemulwa Primary School. He also marks the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education English composition every year.

GOING BEYOND HEALTHCARE

To the far east of Yemulwa are Ndumbini, Kalimbini and Kandolo villages in Kasikeu Ward in Mukaa Sub-county. Here, residents have formed a number of self-help groups to address not just their healthcare and financial needs, but environmental challenges as well. “Every villager is a member of Kasikimu, Mbite Ngwitike or Ngomano self-help group,” says Mr Joseph Musomba Mutungi from Ndumbini Village, who is one of the groups’ coordinators.

Every villager contributes Sh100 fortnightly, which finances their table banking kitty and also goes towards environmental conservation projects.

With table banking, each member can borrow between Sh1,000 and Sh5,000 per month, which they repay with a 10 per cent interest. The loans enable them to pay school fees, run their small businesses and address other financial challenges.

Mr James Mutisya, the clinical officer at the Ubuntu Afya Clinic in Yemulwa Village in Kathonzweni Sub-county, says most residents pay for health services in instalments. PHOTO| PIUS MAUNDU

The three groups are striving to have every family in Kasikeu Ward registered with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) to reduce the need for fundraisings every time a member incurs huge medical bills. But the challenge is that the medical facilities in Kasikeu are hard to reach.

“The hospitals are located far away and the roads are in a deplorable condition so patients waste a lotof time to get to Mukaa General Hospital, for instance. If there were dispensaries nearby, many lives would be saved,” says Mr Mutungi.

The groups are also advocating for behaviour change among the youth, many of whom have taken to drinking. “Cheap liquor is readily available, and the administration should act on the illicit liquor joints. Otherwise, the area will lose the opportunity to tap into the youth’s resourcefulness,” Mr Mutungi says. To enhance the youth’s participation in development, the three self-help groups have reached out to them to identify community social enterprise projects in which they would like to be involved.

But it is education that will provide a lasting solution. Many of the youth who have taken to drinking are bright but drop out of school for the lack of fees. “If they can be helped to go back to school, our problems as a community would be halved,” Mr Mutungi says. The groups have conducted fundraisings to take a few students back to secondary school but cannot keep them there for long, so they eventually drop out and become sand harvesters.

***

OBJECTION BY LOCAL ASSEMBLY PUTS FATE OF NEW PROJECT IN LIMBO

The fate of an ambitious healthcare plan unveiled by Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwan hangs in the balance after the local assembly dismissed it as overly ambitious.

Unveiled by the county government in October this year, Makueni Care requires each nuclear family to enroll for basic healthcare services by paying a Sh500 “registration fee” that affords them free treatment for a year.

It seeks to widen access to a whole range of services, including laboratory and radiological services, cancer screening, counselling, rehabilitative services, and family planning services at all the eight Level Four hospitals in the county at no extra cost.

“Makueni is an arid and semi-arid region and 64 per cent of the locals are poor, meaning most households cannot easily access health services,” Prof Kibwana said at its launch.

The Health Executive, Dr Andrew Mulwa, said the universal healthcare plan would be financed using the regular allocations to the health departments “that were Sh200 million this financial year, plus the nearly Sh100 million ‘registration fee’ the county government will collecting annually”.

However, the county Assembly dismissed the project as overambitious and questioned the annual Sh500 “registration fees”.

“As the Assembly, we approved Sh205 million for Universal Health Care in the 2016/2017 financial year to provide free healthcare and, therefore, we are strongly opposed to the Sh500 that the Department of Health is charging those seeking treatment in public hospitals,” Assembly Speaker Stephen Ngelu told DN2 recently. He said the registration fee was illegal since the Assembly did not approve it.

However, Dr Mulwa downplayed the Assembly’s concerns and maintained that the registration fee was for administrative purposes, adding that there was a need to divorce politics from the provision of affordable healthcare.

But not all health services will be free; Dr Mulwa said patients who need specialised services such as surgical implants, specialised imaging, intensive care, dialysis and post-mortem services would have to pay for them.

“Ours is not a replica of the National Hospital Insurance Fund scheme, but rather, a plan that complements it,” said Dr Mulwa.