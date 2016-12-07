Holidaying with friends? How about a swanky villa?

By PAUL LETIWA

The holiday season is here with us and as is customary, most of you will be travelling.

While some may be spoilt for choice on holiday destinations, Diani, located in the Coast, may prove irresistible. Its beauty, and the hospitality that it offers is enticing.

Located in South Coast, about 50km from Mombasa town, Diani Beach was recently voted among the top beaches in the world by American-based TripAdvisor.

It is known as a tourist centre for its beautiful beaches and proximity to some of the best national parks. The white sand here covers some 25 kilometres and flows gently into the warm Indian Ocean.

The beach is known for the gigantic reef, which serves as a natural shield against waves and ensures that the water is quiet and relaxing. Professional divers and snorkels can be found here regularly sporting.

Diani is also famous for holiday homes. According to Ms Karen Kiplimo, the manager at Diani Breeze Villas, located 200 meters from the sparkling white sands of the beach, the reason the place attracts a huge number of holiday lovers is because of the nature of accommodation they give to visitors.

“I have worked here for five years and I noticed that many visitors prefer home-like accomodation, rather than hotel rooms. Here, we have detached property with private land and space, so guests get to enjoy themselves without the crowds that come with shared pools and lounges, or noise from neighbours.

DINING FACILITIES

Holiday homes are perfect for extended family or a group of friends. Everyone is under one roof, instead of having to meander through various hotel corridors.

Further, the space and amenities are perfect for families with children. Holiday homes in the villas, says Ms Kiplimo, come with a kitchen and dining facilities, allowing guests to cook their own meals and plan their days like they would at their own homes. “There’s a certain freedom that parallels the freedom one feels at home. In addition, because villas tend to feel more like a vacation home, it gives you room for longer holidays,” she explains. Mr Mwendwa Thuranira, a real estate investor in Coast, says that a major selling point of villas and holiday homes is their location. “The idea of a villa is that it promises a relaxing warm getaway with blue skies and dazzling sunshine. Holiday clients and tourists love this and this is the reason many property developers have invested in villa,” says Mr Thuranira. Holiday homes are located next to the beach front against a stunning backdrop.

Their architectural design is one that maximises the beauty of the landscape and incorporates it into the aesthetic of the property, with common areas like bedrooms and balconies hosting the best views and doors opening to a pool or the sea.

“We have eight villas at Diani Breeze. We also provide the option of a private chef and guests can expect to enjoy a variety of delicious meals at their leisure,” adds Ms Kiplimo.