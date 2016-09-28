Homes Expo event reflects the current needs in real estate

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

The 24th edition of East and Central Africa’s biggest home show will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre from October 27-30.

The expo, known as the Blue Triangle Kenya Homes Expo, will provide a platform mainly for middle-income earners to look at the different options of owning a home.

It will feature a number of innovative products.

The expo comes at a time when many Kenyans want to own homes in urban areas but cannot afford it.

Mr Daniel Ojijo, the organiser, says the theme for this year’s event, “Homes for All”, is intended to reflect the needs in the real estate market in the country today.

CHANGING TACT

“The need for an affordable home is key in this expo and is the main highlight of the four-day event,” Mr Ojijo said.

He noted that in the past, the expo had focused on high-end properties in areas like Lavington, Runda, Karen and Westlands which, unfortunately, had led to saturation in the market.

However, with an increased activities on the outskirts of Nairobi in places like Athi River, Kitengela, Ngong and Ruiru the organisers have been forced to change tack.

“The market trend has changed dramatically and the demand, unlike in the past, is from middle-income earners whose population is increasing by the day,” says Mr Ojijo.

As a result, the expo is targeting middle-income earners between the ages of 27 and 40, who are either at the beginning, or at the peak, of their careers and want to own a home.

Among the exhibitors expected is Karibu Homes, which has entered the market with homes designed specifically for middle-income earners.

“This is a booming market and one of our main objectives is to loop in the emerging middle-income earners to own a home in Nairobi and beyond,” said Karibu Homes Managing Director Ravi Kholi.