Housing Finance, Centum  face huge Bond payouts

HOUSING FINANCE and Centum face huge payouts in the coming months as their listed corporate bonds running into billions come up for redemption in the second half of the year.

Both the mortgage lender and investment group were non-committal on options they will use come maturity day for their debts totalling a combined Sh11.19 billion - whether cash disbursement from reserves or borrowing afresh.

Mabati Rolling Mills has already redeemed its Sh20 billion eight-year bond that was trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange and matured on January 3, 2017.

Centum has two unsecured notes worth Sh4.16 billion that mature on September 18, making it Kenya’s second firm to face bond redemption this year.

The housing financier’s Sh7.03 billion corporate bond listed on the Nairobi bourse matures on October 2, setting the bank to repay bondholders the entire principal amount borrowed.