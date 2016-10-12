How prepared are you for a fire?

By DELFHIN MUGO

That the State machinery is inadequately prepared for fires has been demonstrated countless times. From arriving late at the disaster scene to fire engines running out of water, Kenyans have seen it all. Perhaps it is for this reason that some security firms have ventured into disaster mitigation to supplement these services.

But just how can individuals and organisations prepare themselves in the event of a fire outbreak at home or at work?

Mr Brian Abungana, the head of the Fire Department at Radar Security, say that one article you should have at home is a fire blanket.

Mr Brian Abungana, the head of the Fire Department at Radar Security, say that one article you should have at home is a fire blanket. And it should be kept in a place that is easily accessible by anyone in the kitchen, the most likely source of a fire in the home. In addition, it is advisable to have a carbon dioxide fire extinguisher on the sitting room wall and a foam fire extinguisher in the bedroom.

As for the workplace, Mr Abungana says, fire-fighting equipment, fire marshals — people trained in managing a fire before the fire engine arrives — and well designated fire exit routes are a must.

It also helps to know the land marks in the surrounding area so that you can give clear directions to the fire brigade.

Emphasizing the need to have clear directions, Mr Abungana cites a case in which the person who made the distress call simply said, “There is fire in Ngong”, and then hung up.

“When the firemen tried to reach him on his phone, it was engaged throughout. The fire engine drove all the way to Ngong Town, several kilometres from the scene of fire. So after you call the fire brigade, do not engage your phone because the firemen will need further directions to the scene, and most importantly, they need to make on-road preparations,” advises Mr Abungana.

He says the firemen need to know how intense the fire is, the suspected cause and the number of people who might be trapped in the building.

In case you have safely left the building, do not wander around. Instead, go to the fire assembly point to allow the fire marshals to take a head count. That will enable them to determine the number of people missing and where they might be.

“With that information, they will look for people in specific places and thus save time, and consequently, lives,” says Mr Abungana.

KEEP CALM

Smoke filled room

If you are trapped in say, office B and there is fire in office A, which means smoke is billowing into office B, do not make a phone call. That will only lead to panic in case they are not answered, he says. “Remember, you only need to inhale three puffs of smoke to become unconscious. So calm down and sit on the floor. After that, look at the potential exit route,” he adds.

This could be the primary exit (the door) or the secondary exit (windows). If you can break the glass window and get to safety, go for it. Otherwise, it is safer to crawl out through the door, Mr Abungana, advises.

He says it is advisable to use the nearest staircase because power supply in the building can be cut off anytime, which could leve you trapped in the lift.

“Do not take the lift even if you are 100 floors up the building,” he cautions.

While most people tend to run into the smoke in an attempt to get to safety, Mr Abungana says it is safer to crawl because the oxygen in the room is usually weighed down by the rising smoke.

And should you find yourself in the balcony of a building that’s ablaze and cannot use the exit routs, don’t just shout “Fire!” he says, because that might not be enought.

“Get a white rag — or any piece of cloth you can get your hands on — and wave it in the air; the firemen and women are always on the lookout for such signals.

Gas leakage

If you arrive home and find that your gas cylinder has been leaking, the first thing to consider is ventilation

“When you open the door, do not turn the lights on or off. Switching the lights on or off produces sparks that can ignite the gas. If the lights were on, leave them on. Do not use a torch either; instead, crawl to the main valve and turn off the gas. Then open the windows and get out of the house.”

Mr Abungana also advises parents to train their children on basic fire safety. He gives the example of a child who, after her father had used a lighter to light a cigarette, took it and unknowingly struck it, then placed it on her parents’ bed, setting it on fire.

“Parents should teach their children how to handle items that can start fires or keep such items out of their reach,” he says.

INCASE OF EMERGENCY

A number you need to know

During the recently concluded Classic 105 Homes and Auto Expo at the KICC, Mr Brian Abungana offered Sh1,000 to a group of about 15 people at their stand to anyone who could tell him the Nairobi City Council Fire Brigade hotline number.