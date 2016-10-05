How to care for your outdoor plants

By JOSPHAT KAMWELI

With the growing population of nature lovers, gardening has become an integral part of every upcoming property. However, the ultimate shape and condition of your garden greatly depends on the aftercare you give the plants. It is, therefore, important to know the necessary gardening dos and don’ts. Below are some important plant care tips:

WATERING

This should be based on the water requirement of the specific plant or group of plants. For instance, trees and shrubs require heavy but infrequent watering. This encourages the roots to go deeper, reducing the need for frequent watering even during the dry season. Small bedding plants and ground covers with shallow roots require more frequent but less watering to keep their root zones moist but not saturated.

Last but not least is the lawn. This is considered the most challenging part of the garden. Different grass varieties require different watering frequencies, depending on the prevailing weather conditions. A short (30- minute sprinkler run) early in the morning and late in the evening will give the best results. During very hot weather, running a sprinkler for five minutes at midday helps cool the grass and avoids scorching.

APPLYING FERTILIZER

How frequently you apply fertilizer depends on condition of the soil. Sandy soils lose nutrients fast due to high leaching rates, making it necessary to use fertilizer frequently to maintain the plants’ health. Meanwhile, loamy soils retain nutrients for longer, reducing the need to apply fertilizer frequently. Rainy seasons increase the leaching of useful nutrients, so there’s a need to replenish them over time. A slow-release fertilizer is the best option. Minimal fertilizer application is recommended during the dry season to prevent wilting of the plants as a result of excessive mineral build-up in the soil. It’s important to have a soil test before adding any fertilizer to reduce the risk of under or over feeding plants.

WEEDING

Weeds compete with garden plants for nutrients in the soil. Removing weeds not only keeps the garden neat, but also helps save on plant-related inputs such as water and fertilizers. Large trees and shrubs benefit from spot weeding (creating a shallow trough around the plant base) to collect more water for deep rooting. Weed-free lawns form a dense network with an even colour.

PRUNING

The cutting off of unwanted or dry plant parts helps enhance neatness. Trees and shrubs should be pruned using the proper tools to avoid wounding as well as ensure fine cuts. Branches should be cut off close to the parent stem at a slanting angle to prevent water from collecting on the wounded part as it might cause infections.

For plants grown for their blooms such as roses, dead-heading (removing flower stalks of aged blooms) helps reduce early ageing and encourages fresh flower stalks for a more vibrant display.

You can also seek professional guidance from environmental and gardening experts on garden maintenance if you are not sure what to do.