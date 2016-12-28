How to keep your house in top shape

By WILSON MANYUIRA

After working hard to get your dream home, you realise a few years down the line that it cannot remain looking as good as the day you first moved. From fading paints, to worn out rugs, you feel like your years of hard work are no longer giving you the satisfaction you first got. So what to do?

According to interior designer Benson Hinga, you need not feel this way because there’s a lot you can do to improve the look of your home.

“Ensuring your home doesn’t age before its sell-by date is a full concept in interior design known as home maintenance,” he says. “It is all about extending your house’s life and conditioning it to the best of your comfort.”

How do you do that?

To emphasise the importance of home maintenance, Mr Hinga argues that, like anything else, a house needs to be spruced up from time to time in order for it to keep looking good. “A model in rags cannot be called beautiful because she is not aiding her beauty. Similarly a neglected house will soon lose its beauty,” he says.

If the roof develops a leak, the ceiling covers get damaged, while the fading paints give the walls a tired look. To avoid this, he says, it is important to come up with a maintenance plan, which does not require a big budget.

“Of course the first step in repairing anything is identifying the problems or the potential ones. Once you have done that, you need to decide on the possible solutions, and whether it is a do-it-yourself-repair or whether you will need the services of a professional. Of course all this must be within the budget for the whole project.

If the problem is within the house, you need to do internal maintenance, which might entail things such as reroofing (or fixing a leak), repainting or re-upholstering (changing the furniture’s fabrics), rearranging, repainting, repairing worn-out items or even replacing tiles.

Meanwhile, exterior maintenance had to do with fresh landscaping of your lawn, sprucing up the porch, neatening the garden and repairing faulty items outside the house.

He says that, from experience, he has realised that the major problems start with the roof, and other problems follow as a result.

“Once you start seeing dirty patches on an otherwise clean ceiling, know that that your roof is leaking and needs repair,” he says.

Broken windows and chipped windowsills, he explains, are also common, while fading paint, broken taps, faulty cooker, clogged water pipes leaking bath tubs and sinks are others.

But how do you do home maintenance in different parts of the house?

Sitting room

By virtue of having items that are moved only occasionally and thus experiencing less damage, Mr Hinga says, the sitting room is easier and cheaper to maintain. “In most cases, you find that the couches in the sitting room outlive the kitchen table or even the bed,” he adds.

With regard to maintenance, he says you can either replace a damaged item or just re-upholster it if the damage is not serious.

Re-upholstering the speaker’s diaphragm (or simply washing it with hydrogen peroxide) is another way of prolonging its life, while the television cover can be redecorated.

Kitchen

This is one busy room in the house and is, therefore, quite involving to maintain. But Mr Hinga says it is worthwhile.

“Remember this is where you prepare your meals and so cleanliness of the highest order is paramount. If you don’t want a stinking kitchen youhave to ensure that the drainage system is functional,” he says.

And because of smoke, which he says accelerates the wearing out of paint, you need to repaint it from to time. In addition, any broken fixtures like kitchen cabinets should be repaired or replaced. And other faulty equipment should also be repaired as soon as possible or replaced.

Bedroom

In this room, the most important consideration is your comfort, Mr Hinga says. Ask yourself whether the carpet is so worn out that you need a new one. Is the bed comfortable enough? What is the size of the mattress? Is it long enough? Has it worn so thin that you need to replace it? “You should also consider the exterior as this is also an important part of maintenance. Think about the lawn and flowers are adjacent to your bedroom,” Mr Hinga suggests.

Bathroom and toilet

Regular bathroom maintenance is an important part of houskeeping. This saves you a considerable amount of money in the long run as you will avoid problems related to plumbing, leaks, mould, clogging and mildew.

While there are many things to maintain in the bathroom, Mr Gerald Gikonyo, a plumber, says leaking taps or pipes should be fixed immediately as they can lead to other problems.

“Once there is a small leak, they will be moisture under the sink and bathtub and thus mildew and mould will start to grow,” he says.

To solve the problem, identify where the leaks are and have them professionally repaired, Mr Gikonyo says, adding, “Look for leaks under the spouts, pipes, bath tubs, toilet bowls and other piped sections.”

Fungi can also grow under the tiles so it is important to act as soon as you see loose or broken tiles. “Due to stagnant water, grout or the sealant that holds the tiles together might come apart, creating space for water to seep into the spaces beneath the tiles. This, means the grout must be reapplied and if the tiles are damaged, they should be replaced.