Hello pastor Kitoto,

I am 22 and single, and have never dated – is this normal? I feel very lonely.

Hi there,

My immediate answer is that there is nothing strange at all about being 22 and single, and never having been in a relationship.

At this young age, you still have a lot going for you. Take your time and prioritise what is important and what is not at this stage. Use this time to build the foundation for the kind of future you envision. Work on your career and character growth, as you wait for the right man to come along.

A woman with a high self-esteem and one that knows where she is headed is more likely to choose wisely.

Don’t allow peer pressure to push you into dating someone who is not right for you because this could totally sidetrack you from your priorities.

Successful relationships are founded on carefully made choices. I also have to point out that real life relationships are nothing like what we see on TV.

For you to benefit from a healthy and meaningful relationship, you must disregard these myths about dating:

1. I need to be in a relationship because all my friends are in relationships.

2. I will be happy when I get a boyfriend/girlfriend.

3. Being in a relationship will take away and cure all my loneliness.

4. All I need in a relationship is the feeling that I love the other person, therefore the greatest of all is a feeling of connection.

5. All my friends and peers are dating - my loneliness makes me incomplete.

6. Getting married will get rid of my loneliness and help meet and satisfy my needs.