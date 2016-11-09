Insecurity the bane of Riat

By ANITA CHEPKOECH

By SILAS APOLLO

Insecurity and lack of social amenities are spoiling the party on the Riat Hills and neighbouring areas, which have been attracting real estate companies and individuals looking for land to build residential houses.

The Riat Hills, which are about five kilometres from the central business district, have in the recent past seen an influx of the upwardly mobile in Kisumu who wish to enjoy its exclusive and expansive scenery. However, this has proved a challenge because bad roads, insecurity and lack of basic amenities such as shopping malls, hospitals, and schools.

Residents who spoke to DN2 said the isolated, gated homes often attract burglars and thieves, mostly from the neigbouring Obunga slums; car jackings have also been reported.

Despite a number of real estate companies having invested in the area, which has seen land prices soar, the area still lacks proper roads, making access a nightmare.

The situation is no different in the nearby areas like Uhura Estate, Uzima, Kajulu, Kanyakwar and Kanyamendha, off the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway, whose residents have to contend with unreliable water supply, bad roads, unlit streets and lack of social amenities and institutions.

Dr Charles Nyambuga, who lives in Uhura Estate on the hills, said the road to the estate is rough and muddy when it rains, adding that mobile network signals are very unstable.

“The security situation here is bad. Sections of the road have lights thanks to a project by the county government but the rest are dark and unsafe,” the Maseno University lecturer said. Already, a number of families have relocated to town due to the situation while those remaining are calling on the government to set up more police posts in the area.

UNDERDEVELOPED AREA

“Two of my neighbours moved to Milimani Estate nearer town, which is safer and more convenient,” Dr Nyambuga said.

The Riat Hills slope down to Uhura Estate to the South while the Kajulu Hills to the east are separated by the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway.

Mr James Okombo, who lives on the hills, said gangs were taking advantage of the bad roads to attack motorists when they slow down on potholed or muddy sections, especially at night.

“If the roads are properly done and well lit, insecurity will be reduced and the area will attract more investors,” said Mr Okombo.

Kisumu County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim said the situation is better than it was a year ago following the setting up of a police post on the hills, as well as increased police patrols. “The problem with the area is that it is too vast. But we need to talk to locals about how we can improve security through Nyumba Kumi and other means,” Mr Maalim said.

Property developers who spoke to DN2 said most would-be tenants are reluctant to move to the area because they consider the rents too high for the amenities available.

For instance, on average, rents in the area range between Sh50,000 for a bungalow and Sh70,000 for a maisonette, amounts that could be considered the starting rents in Milimani Estate, which is much nearer town.

Mr Nickson Opande of Opande Africa Investments said many people would prefer to live in the older housing estates because they are easier to access and have basic amenities.

“I once tried selling some units in the area but managed to sell only one. I think there is great reluctance to settle there among residents, who view the place as still underdeveloped,” he said.

Notably, the developments include hotels, guest houses and resorts. The owner of Desert Rose Hotel, Mr Sospeter Obara, said when he opened the facility four years ago, he had to contend with a number of challenges.

“Access to water was a nightmare. Connection to wireless Internet was another problem since fibre optic cables had not been laid in the area. We had to fight to get these facilities,” he says.

The engineer says the opening up of the Riat Hills to investors was a boon to his to his business since it’s only a matter of time before more amenities come up.

The road leading to the Riat Hills is currently under construction.