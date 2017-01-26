Civil servants get housing loans worth Sh600 million

At least 190 civil servants have received loans to buy or build residential homes under the Civil Servants Housing Scheme Fund in the year ending June 2015, the latest report by Auditor-General Edward Ouko shows.

The scheme also began work on the Shauri Moyo Housing project in Kisumu that comprises 250 one- and two-bedroom units at a cost of Sh764 million.

It further initiated the public private partnership for the construction of the Park Road and Starehe housing projects in Nairobi.

Land Principal Secretary and administrator of the fund, Mariam el Maawy, said in a report to Mr Ouko that the department issued loans to civil servants amounting to Sh600 million.