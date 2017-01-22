By PHILIP KITOTO

Fulfilment and satisfaction have become very elusive in most marriages today. So what can we do to experience joy and fulfilment in our relationships? These remain key questions in the demanding and challenging society in which we live. The key to making your love life work is really in every spouse’s hands. These are the keys that help unlock the unlimited potential and love in the relationship.

Many of us get into relationships simply for what we can get from the relationship instead of developing a willingness to give and sacrifice for the other person. Unless you have a sincere desire to give and sacrifice for the other person, you might not be happy in the relationship.

On the other hand, being sincere in our communication about our own needs, and especially unmet ones, is healthy. This means that a happy relationship must embrace open lines of communication where one is able to share those moments when they feel their needs are not being met, or are being ignored. The need for sincerity is, therefore, key to the growth of relationships.

Here are some tips for achieving fulfilment:

Check your motives: What do you want to accomplish? Can you genuinely say that your goal is to be the best friend to the other person? Are all your efforts aimed at helping them grow?

Don’t take everything at face value? People are not what they appear to be. The hidden treasure in them must be sought and explored. This means investing time getting to know them. Since people are different, you need to spend time with them to make your love life work. As you spend time with your partner, you will realise that you get to know them more and, therefore, are able to respond to their needs more effectively.

Desire to grow together: Two people going through life together need to keep growing through the different seasons and experiences they get exposed to. People have a tendency to leave their spouses behind as they seek greater achievements and progression in life, but they should make an intentional effort to grow together. The idea is to make every effort to live at peace with all men instead of seeking perfection in them. Love works when two people are committed to each other’s growth

Setting your agenda: The question as to why one wants to be in a relationship remains paramount. Why do you want to be in a relationship? What is your vision? Do you have any goals?

Many times we do not know what we want and, therefore, get frustrated when things don’t seem to be working as we had anticipated. If you do not know where you are going, then chances are high that you will not know when you get there.

Fan the flame of romance and intimacy: Many couples stop the adventurous pursuit of each other once they get got into a relationship. However, love should be a continuous pursuit of each other, in which two people are taking an adventure that leads them to greater levels of love and fulfilment.

When was the last time you surprised your partner or got them a gift. Do not take the other person for granted but continue to love and see them for the special person they are to you.