WHEN A friend once said that anger is a completely normal, healthy, human emotion, I almost rose up in arms.

However, we all have the capacity to manage this emotion so that we limit its potential negative impact on us or our relationships. There are many things that happen in life that can make us angry, bitter and disappointed. Notably, many in relationships find it hard to deal with their anger in a productive way.

Sources of conflict in relationships vary. For example, when the partners in a relationship are confronted by incongruent values, unreliable assumptions instead of facts, harbour unmet expectations and personality differences, the feelings of anger and frustration can be heightened. However, every couple has the capacity to deal with their strong negative feelings.

It is important that we learn how to deal with such negative emotions instead of avoiding them. Spouses who mismanage the way they handle conflicts miss out on growth opportunities. In addition, failure to handle conflicts productively can:

1) Deny those in the relationship joy,

2) Deny them an opportunity to deal with conflicts maturely

3) Remove focus from the problem and transfer it to the person,

4) Lead to jealousy and killing of the fellowship.

The gains we make when we restore fellowship should make us want to resolve issues instead of running away from them.