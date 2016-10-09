By PHILIP KITOTO

I am a 28-year-old man with a three-year-old son. My son lives with me and one of my sisters. I married in church but after two years, my wife left the country to work in the Middle East. She later went to the US.

I later learnt that her father was involved in all these plans because he did not approve of our marriage. I am very bitter with him and the mother of my child. She did not communicate with me until a few months ago, when she sent an e-mail asking how we are doing, and for the boy’s photos. She also said she is planning a visit.

I feel she does not know the pain she caused me and my son. I really loved her, so after she left I was so numb that I could not bring myself to file for a divorce. I had just started feeling like finding someone to date. All I feel for her is rage. I also feel like relationships are fake.

A sister of hers told me that she had just divorced a divorcee she had married when she arrived in the US.

I want nothing to do with this woman. I’m worried that if she comes, she will mess up my relationship with my son. I don’t wish to remarry because I am afraid of being hurt again.

I would like to congratulate you for the way you have been caring for your son in such difficult circumstances. It is hard to believe that a mother can abandon her child for the sake of a career or greener pastures. Sadly, that is the choice she made. Then she followed this by making other choices that could have made her make the turn-around.

You have not said much about the way you related early in your marriage. Were there any issues that might have caused differences between you and your wife before or after the wedding? If there were, perhaps they were part of the causes of the rift in your relationship. All you have mentioned is that your father-in-law who did not approve of your marriage. It is not clear why. I am not suggesting that knowing this will make a difference.

It must have been tough for her to just walk out on you and your son. Knowing whether there were issues apart from her father’s opposition to your marriage might not help much, but it could help you achieve closure and also to chart a better path ahead. Many people move from one relationship to another without considering how their past relationships might be influencing their current decisions.

Her resurfacing and planning a visit and seeking to reconnect with you could mean many things. However, just as it takes two to make a relationship work, so does it take two to maturely look at the issues they face and seek solutions. I really do not want to speculate on her past or present behaviour, or on what made her want to come back into your lives.

We can only speculate. Since she is the biological mother of your child and has some rights, I pray that you will have the grace to meet her and give her a hearing so that you can bring some level of closure to all the unanswered questions you have had for a long time. The first area of healing will be your inner self, particularly in areas issues were left hanging. You need to handle this past and not just sweep it under the carpet. Your emotional health is key; ignoring things will not help.

Does she have the right to move back into your life? If what her sister told you is anything to go by, then she has really messed up her life. I cannot tell whether your child is the only reason she wants to come back. However, you need to tread this path carefully. She needs to know how you feel about the way she abandoned you and the baby.

Vent over these issues before someone who can help you deal constructively with the issues at hand. If she is going to have any connections with you or your son, you will have to handle it maturely, although under normal circumstances, the law is clear on such matters.

Whatever happens, she is still the biological mother of your child. I suggest you deal with this amicably to avoid a confrontation.