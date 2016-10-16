By PHILIP KITOTO

Kitoto,

I met this beautiful woman six months ago through a friend.

Within two months, we had moved in together. As it is, I am already tired of her and need to move on with my life, something I cannot do with her - she is too opinionated and arrogant. I am however hesitant to kick her out because she is new to the city and is not employed. I also don’t want to hurt her and the friend who introduced us.

What do I do?

Hello,

Thanks for writing in. This column is committed to offering a listening ear and trying to find a solution to the problems giving you sleepless nights. To your question, my opinion is that as far as relationships are concerned, we must learn to speak the truth, to be honest about feelings and what we see and hear.

Really, four months is too short a period to decide to move in with someone with the expectation that you will build a foundation for a healthy marriage. It is always advisable to take time to know each other well before making such an important decision. Marriage, or a serious relationship, requires your total focus and commitment. However, where you have incompatible values, habits, and practices, the relationship will suffer and both of you will be greatly unfulfilled.

I also do not think that you should remain with a woman you are unhappy with because you pity her or desire to please your friend. This woman, including your friend, need to be treated better than this. No woman would be content if she knew that she is in a relationship because of a friend’s recommendation or out of pity. Do yourself a favour and tell your girlfriend and your friend the truth. It does not help anyone, including yourself, to live a lie.