Hello pastor Kitoto,

I got married in 2007, and my wife and I were blessed with two children. Unfortunately, our first born passed away when he turned two years. In 2014 around December, my wife developed behaviour that is puzzling, and which is, frankly, hurting me greatly. My wife physically assaults me – she pinches me, scratches me, and slaps me.

She is also no longer interested in me sexually, and when I manage to force her to have intercourse with me, she abuses me, abuses I cannot even mention in this email. I have told her sisters what she has been putting me through, hoping that they will talk sense into her, but they have done nothing.

Desperate, I started spying on her early this year, and learnt that she is having an affair with a certain man who comes from her home area. This man is a soldier. I have really tried to talk with my wife to find out what is affecting her and how we can resolve this discord, but nothing has come out of it.

What is worse about this matter is that I still love my wife very much and cannot bear to let her go. Please help me because I cannot help myself.

Hi there,

I am sorry for the passing away of your child. As I read your email, it leaves me wondering whether the word love means the same thing to you and your wife.

I doubt whether your wife sees things the same way you do. If she does, there is definitely something wrong with how she expresses her love towards you.

That said, I get a feeling that her behaviour could be due to certain issues that are stressing her. You may need to discover for yourself, for example, what made her pull away from you. Did it have anything to do with the passing away of your child? You need to pin point the trigger before you start looking for a solution. You might want to consider seeking a counsellor’s help to get to the bottom of this matter.

I also have to point out that with time, the pinching, scratching and slapping that you mention could develop to more serious abuse that could be life-threatening. My advice is that you look for a solution that will put a stop to it immediately. While at it, you also need to get to the bottom of why your wife is unwilling to be sexually intimate with you.

URGENTLY SEEK HELP

The fact is that you are dealing with an angry, bitter, and resentful woman. If you truly love her like you say, I suggest that you do much more than you are doing to find out what is happening deep inside her.

Sex is a relationship and a responsibility that husbands and wives should fulfill. That said, I gather from your email that there are times when you force yourself on her. Understand that whether you are married or not, when sex takes place, it should be through mutual consent. When you force yourself on your wife, this becomes an abuse of her rights.

It could also be that this is partly where her resentment towards you is coming from. Try to put yourself in her shoes – how would you react if someone made you to do something against your will?

When a relationship starts to show cracks and signs of dysfunction, this could point to the hibernation of certain issues that could later explode and cause big problems. In your case, the inability to create a conducive atmosphere in your marriage has created an opportunity for the harbouring of secrets, aggressive behaviour and lack of intimacy.

Your wife is already having an affair. She knows that you know, but she does not seem to be bothered; you urgently need to get help from a marriage counsellor to resolve this issue. The fact that you love her very much is a good start, but not enough to restore your marriage. It is your responsibility to try to help her get out of this deep hole she is in if there is going to be any hope for the two of you restoring your marriage.

I however also feel that it is important for you to confront your definition of love and see whether it matches the real definition.