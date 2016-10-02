By PHILIP KITOTO

Hi Kitoto,

I have come to the conclusion that women are difficult. I dated one for more than five years and had plans of marrying her in a year’s time. Three months ago however, she broke up with me after she came visiting and found two women, both workmates, in my house.

She started a fight, claiming that I was cheating on her and then walked out on me without giving me an opportunity to explain. Since then, she has cut me off, and I hear from her friends that she is already in another relationship.

I have really suffered mentally due to this. I can’t even face my friends and parents who had already gotten to know her.

I feel that she is still part of my life and can’t handle the fact that she is seeing another man.

Do I get into another relationship or do I look for her and continue with our marriage plans?

Hi there,

In many cases, relationships break down due to what may appear as trivial issues. It is difficult for you to comprehend how the woman you were expecting to marry would react the way she did just because she found two women in your house. For her though, her reaction is justified. She also could be feeling just the same way you are feeling or even worse, after all, she trusted you, and as far as she is concerned, it was the height of betrayal to find other women in your house.

Ask yourself, how would you have reacted had you walked into her house to find her entertaining two men? What we see speaks more powerfully to us more that what we are told to believe as true.

Second, were you both secure in your relationship? Third, what level of communication existed between the two of you? I have a feeling that there is a history of lack of honesty between the two of you, otherwise, your girlfriend would have given you a chance to tell your side of the story.

Back to the pain you are going through. I would describe it as three-pronged.

SELF EVALUATION

To begin with is some level of regret or remorse. As you look back, you could be asking yourself why you allowed your two colleagues into your house.

Second could be an anger that has developed into hurt and pain and you wonder why she could be so trivial. Third is that you are angry about the fact that she is seeing another man. You are wondering whether she really loved you or cared about your relationship.

If you are intent on mending your relationship, you will have to find a way to convince your girlfriend to talk to you first. Should she agree to a sit down, bear in mind that you cannot afford to make her feel that she overreacted, or that her behaviour was childish and unfair. She might have been wrong to judge you the way she did, but remember that what happened has everything to do with what she saw the moment she walked into your house.

If there has been a history of mistrust or infidelity in your relationship, you also need to deal with it, once and for all. What is there in the past that she might have based the future on? Are you trustworthy?

I also find it a bit odd that she has given you a complete blackout; could be that she had given her all to your relationship and was too broken by what she views as your betray, that she felt she could no longer stand being with you? It could also be that she was waiting for an opportunity to walk out of your relationship because she no longer thought it would work between the two of you.

Meanwhile, I suggest that you evaluate yourself: How do you relate with women? Does how you behave around or relate to them raise eyebrows? If this is the case, then you will always have problems in this or other relationships you have.