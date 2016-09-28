Kapiti the new investment frontier

For a long time the Kapiti Plains in Kajiado County were dotted with acacia trees and served mainly as pasture for the pastoralist Maasai.

Property investors had shunned the area due to its inaccessibility because of lack of infrastructure.

However, this is gradually changing, with key players in the real estate sector and other investment companies making it the their new destination.

The ongoing construction of the standard gauge railway (SGR), the planned Konza- Isinya/Kitengela Bypass, and the rapidly shrinking land near the city whose price has become prohibitive are luring investors to the area.

Since the launch of the SGR, land buying companies, cooperative societies, self-help groups, corporations, learning institutions and individuals have been scrambling for land in the area with a view to building or settling there, or for speculation.

Real estate company Eden Park Country Gardens, KCA University and Stima Sacco are among those who have acquired land in the Kapiti Plains, which border the fast-growing Kitengela to the east.

SKYROCKETING LAND PRICES

The recent development of basic infrastructure like roads and the installation of power have made the area even more attractive. Not surprisingly, the influx of people has led to an increase in land prices.

The local people say that the price of an acre has risen from Sh400,000 to more than Sh3.5 million, depending on the location.

Eden Park Country Gardens has bought about 250 acres at Ilopolosat just near the Kapiti Plains Railway station, to be used as part of the first phase of their project in the area.

The company’s CEO, Mr Kimani Nduati, said the land would be subdivided into one- eighth of an acre plots, which will be sold for Sh480,000 each.

“The completion of the SGR will enable someone living in the area to reach the Nairobi CBD in 30 minutes. That is the time it takes to travel from some of the city’s immediate suburbs to the CBD. The area already has the necessary amenities to afford one a comfortable life,” he said.

Mr David Ntaisi from Ilopolosat, who is well informed on land matters, said most of the local people had sold part of their land, adding that it is now hard to find land measuring more than 40 acres for sale.

“As soon as the government began constructing the SGR and also earmarked the Isinya By-bass which, when complete, will connect the area to Kitengela, investors started flocking to this area. This has led to skyrocketing land prices, which the locals find irresistible,” Mr Ntaisi offered.

“Speculators are hoping that once the SGR is completed, people living in the area will park their vehicles at the railway station, and take the train to the city.

Besides, since it is one of the main stations along the SGR, many business opportunities will be created and investors will need the surrounding space to build infrastructure in order to facilitate related business opportunities,” he added.

PEACEFUL TRANSACTIONS

Meanwhile area chief Daniel Merit said low-income earners who had been locked out of areas closer to Nairobi have been moving there because the cost of land is still relatively low, considering its potential a few years to come.

“Investors seem to prefer places like this [away from Nairobi] because unlike in the already developed areas, land is still cheap and with the kind of development that is taking place, in a few years an eighth-acre plot will probably be going for Sh20 million or even more,” he said.

He said another factor that makes the area attractive to investors in that, unlike in other areas dominated by the Maasai, which are riddled with conflict over land ownership, the area has been recording smooth, peaceful land transactions.

“In other regions, after land has been sold, sometimes the local community gangs up against the investors.

But here things are very different because whenever a property owner gets a buyer for his/her land, the local community is involved, such that once the deal is done, the community recognises the buyer as the legitimate owner and, therefore, there are no conflicts,” he added.