Kilifi land owners to get Sh400 million compensation

Land owners in Kwa Chocha, Kilifi County, are set to pocket Sh400 million in compensation for their properties that will be taken over for the expansion of Malindi Airport.

The government will acquire 26 hectares close to the airport, with 62 families set to receive the compensation. The National Land Commission has already been given the go-ahead by the transport ministry to oversee the compensation since the land valuation has been done. The airport currently has four hangars, with six more set to be built through a public private partnership arrangement. A car park with 30 slots will also be built.