Let’s make our roads safer for little children

For instance, the footpaths on Ngong Road, which is being expanded, have been dug up, so pedestrians have to fight for space with motorists.

By DELFHIN MUGO

Ms Terry Maina is still haunted by an accident she witnessed as a primary school pupil years ago.

“We were scrambling for the school bus to go home when a classmate who was hanging on the rail of the moving bus lost his grip and fell. We heard a blast and the next minute we had blood all over our clothes. His head had been run over by the bus’ rear wheels,” she recalls with a shudder.

“Had we been taught how to behave around the bus, or even told to queue instead of scrambling to board it, that boy would still be with us,” she adds.

Yet the only road safety tip she knew and practiced at the time was, “Look right, then left, then right again before crossing the road.”

But while it might have served its purpose then, the road safety campaigner and director of Value Life Foundation Trust, says it has been overtaken by time.

“The road situation in Kenya has changed,” she says, what with the multiple carriageways, underpasses and overpasses. In addition, we have more bicycles and motorcycles, and more recently, tuk-tuks.

In the light of these developments Ms Maina wonders whether, apart from cautioning children not to play on footbridges above busy roads like the Thika Superhighway, parents and teachers advise children how to remain safe on the road.

Memories of her classmate’s death, coupled with inadequate road safety training, prompted her to become a road safety campaigner. Today, the specialist in road safety and road traffic injury prevention in low- and middle-income countries of Johns Hopkins University spends time equipping primary school children in and around Nairobi with road safety skills, especially those in informal settlements.

Ms Maina, whose organisation has been training teachers on road safety, recounts how she once abandoned her car in traffic to run after a boda boda who was taking two pupils home from school.

“This guy had two children on board. The younger one was tucked in the middle, fast asleep. As he wove his way through the traffic at high speed, I imagined what would happen if the kid fell off,” she says.

According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Global Plan for a Decade of Action for Road Safety 2011–2020, every four minutes a child is prematurely lost on the roads worldwide. Most of these fatalities occur in low- and middle-income countries. Many more are injured, often seriously.

PREDISPOSING FACTORS

Although the report acknowledges that no single measure adequately addresses the risks to children on the road, it says there are steps that each family, community, and country can take to improve road safety for children. This calls for an understanding what predisposes young pedestrian to road crashes.

To understand just what a child experiences when using the road, Ms Maina suggests, an adult should kneel by the road. “At that point, your eyes are level with the tyres, which are intimidating even for grown-ups. Without the height advantage you enjoy while standing, at that level your upper body is directly perpendicular to the car’s body and exhaust pipe, meaning the noise is amplified. That is why children are always jittery on the road,” she says.

Due to this height disadvantage, if a child is hit, the point of impact is the upper body, which is why most accidents involving children are fatal, irrespective of the speed of the vehicle. Their lower weight also means when they are hit, they are often thrown in front of the vehicle and run over, unlike grown-ups who probably get hit on the legs and are thrown off the road.

Ms Maina says this is reason enough to train children how to handle such stressful situations.

Little children riding on a bicycle with no protective gear, exposing them to serious risks. PHOTO| FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

The 2015 Global Status Report on Road Safety shows that Kenya has no laws that protect pedestrians. Interestingly, the Traffic (Amendment) Bill, 2014, which noted that too many children are killed or maimed because our roads are dangerous, is yet to be passed by Parliament. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently said that 47 per cent of all road accident fatalities in Kenya are pedestrians.

LEGAL LACUNA

Ms Maina says this legal lacuna allows road contractors and telecommunication companies to dig up pavements without providing alternative walkways for pedestrians. For instance, the footpaths on Ngong Road, which is being expanded, have been dug up, so pedestrians have to fight for space with motorists.

Meanwhile, many footpaths on major roads and within the city centre have been grabbed by kiosk operators, taxis and public service vehicles. Worse still, boda bodas also use them instead of the roads. Then, the walkways on some streets have been taken over by hawkers.

“It is frustrating when you teach children that they should always use footpaths then someone grabs that designated space. This is done in blatant disregard of pedestrian rights yet the authorities do nothing about it,” says Ms Maina.

Ms Terry Maina with some children after a road safety session. PHOTO| COURTESY

But the legal lacuna is just one problem. The way road safety is taught in schools is ineffective. For instance, students might learn about road safety through a comprehension passage during an English lesson. “If a child learns something from the story, it will be for the purpose of answering the accompanying questions. That is one thing we wish that the education system could get away from. Road safety is a life skill, argues Ms Maina.

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL

However, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel. Mr Vincent Wandera, the programmes manager of Safe Way Right Way, an international road safety NGO, says a committee of experts including representatives from his organisation, the NTSA and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), is reviewing the school curriculum.

Another factor that predisposes children to road accidents is their low concentration span.

“For you to cross a busy highway, you must be single-minded and focused,” says Ms Maina.

However, a child’s concentration to wait for a road to clear is minimal. Often, he or she will be distracted by something. This, coupled with their inability to accurately judge the speed of oncoming vehicles, is a recipe for disaster.

Furthermore, changes in the traffic situation confuses children. “If a child gets onto the road and a car suddenly approaches from a nearby intersection, he or she panics. This is why children run when crossing the road,” says Ms Maina.

She asserts that for Kenya to create a culture of responsible road use, it must be inculcated in children first.

Mr Wandera concurs, adding, “Unlike adults, who are a bit reserved, children enjoy sharing information. That makes them good ambassadors of road safety.”

Noting that crashes attributable to distraction have been increasing Ms Maina says, “If you teach a child the dangers of making a phone call while driving, they will never allow an adult to do it.”

During her practical practical lessons, for instance, the children are given toy cars to drive, and each child is given a phone. The child is then called and, as expected, picks the call amid oncoming “traffic”. As expected, a crash occurs. Thereafter the children involved or who witnessed the “crash”, are asked to draw lessons from the incident.

Unlike a one-off sensitisation campaign where children are likely to get lost in the excitement, if the momentum of training is sustained by teachers, we would create a crop of responsible drivers in the next few years, Ms Maina says.

***

WHAT WE CAN LEARN FROM SWEDEN’S EXPERIENCE

Despite interventions such as the creation of the NTSA, Alcoblow and speed guns, the number of fatalities continues to rise. Reason? Because we not fusing the best practices says Mr Wandera. A case in point is Sweden’s Vision Zero Traffic Safety initiative, which has become a road safety benchmark.

The Swedish approach has five pillars, namely road safety management, safe roads and mobility, safe vehicles, safe road users and post-crash response. Each pillar has specific activities.

1. Road safety management: relates to policy and infrastructure. Mr Wanders says the questions to ask are: Do we have laws in place and are they properly enforced? Do we have the right institutions? Do the institutions have enough leverage to carry out their mandate, and are they doing the right thing?

2.Safe roads: The question here is whether the government has built roads that are safe for users. Mr Wandera notes that it is only after people started dying on Thika Road that footbridges were erected, meaning Thika road was originally not a safe road.

He says the best practice is building 3-star roads, which cater for everybody, motorised and non-motorised, and separating them.

Information about black spots should also be made public and steps taken to avert crashes.

3.Safe Vehicles: Most of the vehicles used in the country are imported, so the government and the NTSA should ensure that the cars brought into the country are safe.

In this regard Mr Wandera says the relevant questions include: Do we know whether a vehicle’s airbag is working before it hits the road? If we don’t test that, then maybe we are importing unsafe vehicles. So we need safety specifications to ensure that vehicles brought into the country are safe.

4.Road users: The NTSA should e encourage behaviour change and create awareness of the responsibilities of the different road users. At the same time simple interventions like safety drills will go a long way in ensuring increased safety.

“Safety drills will reduce the number of deaths when a crash occurs because there will be speedy responses,” says Mr Wandera.

5.Post-crash response: Besides safety drills, another aspect that is related to post-crash response is the availability of medical facilities where victims can be treated. For instance, an accident victim who has suffered spinal injury is usually referred to the 32-bed-capacity National Spinal Injury Referral Hospital, which serves the whole country and might not have space.