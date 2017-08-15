Meru gives Kenya another political gift

John Paul Mwirigi is the MP-elect for Igembe South. That name might not mean anything to you right now, but it should because this young man is making history. The 24-year-old is a student at Mount Kenya University and won the seat as an independent, with almost no funds.

“I didn’t have any cash, I didn’t spend even a single coin to move within Igembe South but I was getting cash from the people so that I can get something to eat along the way,” he told NTV’s Ken Murithi.

“The boda boda operators provided me with their motorbikes so that I can move easily within the constituency.”

He ran against his old headteacher’s moneyed husband and still beat him. His win is a beautiful validation of what Kenyan politics can be and not the swampy mess it is currently.

We should all be grateful to the people of Meru for helping us reimagine the country when we’re almost overcome with disappointment.