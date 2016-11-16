NLC: Muguga land doesn’t belong to bank or area residents

The National Land Commission (NLC) says that a piece of land whose ownership is being contested by Fidelity Commercial Bank and the residents of Muguga Green Apartments in Westlands is public property.

The NLC said investigations revealed that the land the lender is laying claim to was allocated to the residents as a children’s playground. Fidelity has filed a suit seeking to stop the NLC from determining a dispute filed by Muguga Green’ residents filed against it on the property arguing the land administrator is biased. The lender says the NLC Tribunal has in previous hearings made partisan comments against it and did not allow its lawyer to argue its case.