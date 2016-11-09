The wonders of hydrogen peroxide

To do the general cleaning around the house, most people use bar or powder soap, water, a mop and pieces of cloth.

Medical laboratory expert Simon Githinji says this is where cleaning solutions come in. He notes that, while there are many agents that can be used for cleaning — vinegar, castile soaps, soda ash — hydrogen peroxide (HP) is the best because of its multiple uses and relative low cost.

Pharmacist Everlyne Wanjiru says a 250 gm bottle of HP goes Sh50 while the price of castile soaps ranges between Sh180 and Sh250. “Besides, a bottle of HP lasts longer than the other cleaning solutions,” she adds.

Apart from its medical uses, hydrogen peroxide can also be widely used in home cleaning.

The Kitchen

Hydrogen peroxide effectively removes germs and bacteria from chopping boards and kitchen countertops, Mr Githinji says, adding that you can spray it rather than apply it.

“However, if you want spraying it, use an opaque bottle since light kills it effectiveness, then rinse and clean your boards after letting the dirt bubble for a few minutes.”

“I use hydrogen peroxide to clean my fridge for the simple reason that it is non-toxic,” she says Ms Wanjiru. “All you need to do is spray your refrigerator and then wipe it clean.”

HP is also effective in removing dough that is stuck on pots, pans, and baking trays.

“Combine hydrogen peroxide with a little baking soda to make a paste, then rub onto the dirty pan and let it sit for a while,” she says. When you come back to clean it, you will need only a scrubby cloth to get it clean.Bathroom

Discoloured grout (the substance used between tiles, mostly in the bathroom and kitchen) is unsightly, but Mr Githinji says hydrogen peroxide can whiten it in a matter of seconds

“After ensuring that the grout is dry, spray it liberally with hydrogen peroxide and then scrub it with a small scrubber or an old toothbrush,” he says.

Depending on how dirty the grout is, you might need to repeat the process a few times, but the HP will eventually make it clean, he assures.

And for a clean toilet bowl, all you need is half a cup of HP. Pour some into the bowl, let it sit for about 20 minutes and then scrub, says Ms Wanjiru.

Sensitive places and things

Because HP does not cause an allergic reaction, it is ideal for cleaning areas used by people with respiratory conditions such as asthma and bronchitis. For the same reason, it can be safely used to clean children’s play areas, as well as their bedrooms and bedding, says Ms Wanjiru.