Tips for sprucing up your entryway

Irrespective of where you live, the entryway to your house tells a lot about you, so you should make a special effort when designing it.

“Whether it is a small entry area or a roomy space, there are ways in which you can design it to add a sense of style and comfort to this space that is your welcome centre and a connection to the outside world,” says Ms Anne Wangechi, a Thika-based interior designer.

“Your porch gives visitors a glimpse of what to expect inside your home. It gives the first impression and should, therefore, never be neglected,” she adds.

Pick a unique entry way design

According to Ms Wangechi, the front door is an important aspect to consider when designing your entryway.

“Depending on the kind of look that you want, there are lots of options available. Pick the most outstanding design for your front door. While a glass door will give your entry way a contemporary look, an ornate wooden door gives a more traditional look, while at the same time appealing, look,” she says.

“Creative works on the door help add a sense of style to the overall design,” she adds.

POTTED PLANTS

You shouldn’t worry if you leave in an apartment and are not surrounded by some greenery,” says the interior designer.

“Potted flowering plants make it possible to enhance your entryway,” she says, adding “If you have an open porch, ensure that they are protected from harsh weather conditions.”

She suggests mixing a variety of flowers and displaying them in chic, creative pots of different colours and designs for greater effect.

“If you have steps leading to your front door, small flowering plants can create an attractive and beautiful path,” she says, adding that the shape, colour and design of the pots can also make them the centre of attraction.

FURNITURE

The interior designer says there is nothing wrong with throwing a mixture of furniture that you no longer use onto your front porch.

“That sofa or ottoman that can double up as a seat will get you started. If you have a roomy porch, you might have to consider buying new furniture,” she says.

However, she notes, if you have an open porch, get furniture that is durable since it will be exposed to the elements. In addition, you should take good care of the pieces to enable them to withstand the different weather conditions.

According to Ms Wangechi, the furniture that you pick for the outdoor should be made to last. If your porch is open, this furniture will be exposed to harsh weather conditions and will requires special treatment, such as polishing to reduce destruction by water.

How you arrange the pieces of furniture is important.

“The largest piece of furniture should face outwards, with the smaller pieces placed strategically in the space,” MsWangechi explains.

“You do not have to spend a fortune on accessories,” she is quick to add.

Throwing in comfortable cushions of different colours will help make the space stand out.

LIGHTING AND OTHER DÉCOR PIECES

You need proper lighting for your entry way.

“There are numerous ways to go creative with the lighting and still showcase your décor. Hanging lights are a great way to showcase the design of your archway and the decorative aspects of your door,” Ms Wangechi says.

She adds that lights fcan also be placed strategically on the pathway, or even in the deck, for a more captivating look.

Changing the hardware of your exterior is also a great way to add a touch of elegance to your entry way.

“Slicker and bolder house markers and sculptured door knockers add elegance to your entryway. Metallic wall décor could also add a dramatic flair. These art pieces are durable and can stand the test of time. They can be placed on the wall or even on the door,” she adds.

PLAY AROUND WITH COLOUR

Colour can be used to great effect.

“Paint the front door with a new, high-gloss coat of paint, in a colour that pops out,” Ms Wangechi suggests, adding that the colour should provide a contrast to the colour of the house.

“If your house is white, paint your door a colour that pops out such as cream, or even red.” she suggests

The porch is the calling card to your home and showcases your sense of style, Ms Wangechi says, adding, “Do not be afraid to show case who you are.”

FLOORING

“The flooring you choose for your porch should be durable and complement your style. Wooden floors offer a natural and durable look but need lots of care. Stone or tiles might be better options but might need accessories such as carpets to offer protection against the cold,” says MsWangechi.

“What you want to achieve and the location of your porch greatly determine the kind of flooring you choose,” say Ms Wangechi.