Value of luxury homes in Nairobi dips slightly

Although the value of luxury homes in Nairobi has risen by 40 per cent in the last five years as wealthy individuals invested more in real estate, a report by real estate firm Knight Frank, however, shows that the growth has slowed down recently, with the properties’ value rising by only by 2.1 per cent in the year ending June.

The report noted that the prices declined by 0.2 per cent in the last three months to June. Knight Frank said that the prime property investments have proved a safe option compared to alternatives such as stocks.