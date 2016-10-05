Vinyl cushion is all you need

By DELFHIN MUGO

More by this Author

Are you tired of the way your floor looks? Or is it stained, slippery, hard on the feet and you are wondering what to do with it? Well, cushion vinyl, one of the newest technologies in flooring, which resembles, and is easily rolled out on the floor like a carpet, is just what you need.

Your worries about ceramic tiles being too hard on the heels, cold during the rainy season, and unforgiving to breakables such as glass and pottery that might accidentally land on them will be greatly reduced if you have cushion vinyl flooring, which has five layers.

“The bottom layer, a recycled fibre backing, easily fills the the gaps between tiles, and this eliminates the need for grouting (filling of gaps),” Mr Amos Kibaru, the CEO of Floor Décor Kenya, told DN2.

The compact layer, which comes on top of the fibre layer, helps to absorb pressure and prevents substrate deformations. So the floor underneath, whether wooden or ceramic tiles, remains intact and will not look different in case you decide to remove the cushion vinyl covering.

On top of the compact layer is the glass fibre mesh layer that prevents excessive expansion and tears. The glass fibre layer precedes the design layer, which combines hyper-realistic designs, textures and colours. For instance, the design layer can come in a wooden, ceramic or stone look. All these designs come in a wide variety of colours.

And unlike foam backing that allows water to seep through over time with the consequent growth of mildew, cushion vinyl, despite its textile backing, is waterproof.

Describing cushion vinyl as an all-round floor type, Mr Kibaru says it is ideal for residential areas, offices, hospitals, libraries, hotels and clubs. Singling out hotels and clubs since the interior decoration of these two places needs to change frequently for them to remain attractive and inviting to patrons, he adds, “It is expensive to change tiles every now and then in such a place, where decoration is quite dynamic. Cushion vinyl would be more ideal since it is cheap, easy to install and comes in a wide variety of designs and colours.”

However, when purchasing cushion vinyl, Mr Kibaru advises that you inform the seller since there are two types of vinyl: residential and office.

“The difference is in their thickness. Residential vinyl is thinner and, therfore, ideal for low-traffic areas. Office vinyl is twice as thick,” he says.

Besides being warm and soft, its top layer, called the wear layer, which is made from polyurethane, is resistant to the wear and tear that is often occasioned by dragging furniture on the floor or wearing pointed heals. This also makes it easy to maintain the floor.

“You can easily wipe out stains with a wet piece of cloth. The top layer prevents scuffing, which is common with wooden tiles,” says Mr Kibaru.

Simply put, cushion vinyl behaves like a high-density foam mattress that caves in slightly when sat on but bounces back once the pressure is off. It comes with a five-year warranty.

Cushion vinyl is fire resistant, which means if you accidentally drop, say a lit matchstick on it, it will not start burning, giving you time to remove the cigarette.

Unlike concrete, wood and ceramic tile floors that tend to be noisy when someone walks on them, cushion vinyl absorbs sound. And since it can be laid on top of other floors without damaging them, even if you live in a rented house, you can have it installed.

Ms Jema Nkorote, who had the flooring in her house told DN2: “My daughter had a hard time crawling on my ceramic tile floor since it was slippery and very cold. I searched the Internet for alternative flooring that could cover the entire floor and that’s how I came across cushion vinyl.”

“It is warm and non-slip, at least I can attest to that since my daughter has not fallen down yet,” she adds.

“Since vinyl does not harbour dust, it is best washed using liquid soap and vinegar instead of powder detergents withchemicals that can discolour it,” Mr Kibaru says.

Having the same floor type for a long time can be boring, so cushion vinyl comes as a relief since it allows you to change floors from time to time at an affordable cost; Mr Kibaru says the vinyl goes for Sh1,000 per square metre.

INSTALLATION

Even though many people have the vinyl professionally laid in their premises, Mr Kibaru says you can do it yourself.

“You only need a double-sided tape, a craft knife, some skirting wood and a door strip to install it,” he says.

To begin with, the floor on which the cushion vinyl is to be laid must be clean, smooth and dry. Then, cut the vinyl into the size of the area, allowing for overhang. Once you have done this, roll the vinyl onto the floor and use the craft knife to trim the edges.

Unroll the overhanging material and the vinyl will be laid. Use a double-sided tape to hold down the vinyl along the perimeter, as well as along high traffic areas. In addition, use a skirting panel with a duct for cables on the inside to hold the vinyl firmly on the floor.

Mr Kibaru advises that you leave some space for expansion between the vinyl and the wall. Once you are done fixing the skirting, hammer in the door strip to hold the vinyl firmly to the ground.