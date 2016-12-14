Want a good night’s sleep? Get yourself the right pillow

The earliest historical mention of a pillow is a stone block with a half-moon cut out on the top that was used to rest the neck, keep the head off the ground and prevent bugs from entering the ears. One interesting feature of these pillows was their elaborate engraving. Different cultures preferred these hard pillows, and Asians believed that a soft pillow stole energy from their body while they slept.

In Europe during the Middle Ages, many people did not use a pillow as they were considered status symbols. Indeed, King Henry Vlll banned the use of pillows for everyone except pregnant women.

By the 16th Century, the use of pillows had become increasingly common and today there is a huge variety of bed pillows available, with different materials such as cotton or polyester used for the casing. The stuffing provides the pillow’s overall support and determines the comfort level.

The filling should be changed regularly as it becomes mouldy and can be infested with insects or vermin. The padding can be made from natural material such as feathers, cotton or wool, but since some people are allergic to feathers, a range of synthetic materials is also used which includes foam, latex and polyester.

Mr Sharad Barot, the head of sales at Vitafoam, a company that makes pillows says: “According to medical experts, selecting the right bed pillows is not only for comfort, but plays an important role in supporting the structures of the head, neck, shoulders, hips and spine. The right pillow also helps prevent common back and neck pains. On average, people spend approximately one-third of their life sleeping, so a good pillow provides proper sleep, which helps the body to heal itself from the postural and nervous challenges of the day.”

He further gave insights into some of the types of pillows available:

For people with allergies, the non-allergenic hollow (synthetic fibre) and micro-fibre filling pillows are perfect. Some are washable and this helps to keep away the dust mite and makes them suitable for hospitals, hotels and homes.

The memory pillow self-adjusts to body contours and reduces pressure on sensitive areas. It is available in normal and contoured shapes, which are ideal for those with neck problems.

A latex pillow is made from natural foam rubber that is manufactured using sap from the rubber tree. It has inherent dynamic contouring properties and has a spring feel. It is resistant to bacteria, mildew and mould, and the material helps with air circulation. Most baby pillows are made from this material.

The pregnancy pillow is curved and long and can be used between the legs to reduce pressure in the lower back. It is hugged to help support the belly and is produced from hollow and memory fibre.

Neck pillows are created with memory foam, which takes the shape of the body and has a baffle that supports the cervical spine. People with back problems need a neck pillow to support their spine. These pillows are specially designed to support the head and neck and are good when you travelling by car or plane.