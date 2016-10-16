What are the dangers of taking ARVs when HIV negative?

According to Port Reiz District Hospital Pharmacist In-charge, Dr Niko Gichana, rapid test kits are accurate most of the time, but may sometimes not be clear.

“In one or two cases, the HIV results may be unclear. You may see two red lines, but one of them may not be fully there - in this case, before one is started on ARVs, he or she should be tested at an advanced facility using a different specimen with a different person to confirm the results,” Dr Gichana explains.

Rapid test kits can also give faulty results if healthcare workers do not follow stipulated procedures, or due to poor storage.

Laboratory reagents should also be stored under specified temperatures, if not, this can lead to erroneous results. The doctor adds that when testing children for HIV, a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test, which are DNA or RNA tests that look for the virus in the child’s blood, is done four times. The test, he added, is very accurate and reserved for children and for HIV tests that a healthcare worker is not sure of.

“When a HIV positive person is given ARVs, it boosts their immunity, but when a HIV negative person takes them, it just undermines their immunity and interferes with their body organs.”