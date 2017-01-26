Workers could lose Sh215m thanks to stalled NSSF project

Workers risk losing more than Sh215 million of their retirement savings in a stalled housing scheme in Nairobi, the Auditor-General, Mr Edward Ouko, has warned.

Mr Ouko says in a report that work on the National Social Security Fund’s (NSSF) Nyayo Embakasi Phase Six housing project has ground to a halt due to lack of approvals by the county government.

The NSSF had already released partial payment to the Chinese contractor, China Jiangxi.

Mr Ouko said the NSSF is at risk of losing the money already paid, with additional losses on delayed completion of the project.