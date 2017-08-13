By PHILIP KITOTO

More by this Author

Hi Pastor Kitoto,

I applauded the good work you have been doing. Keep it up. I am looking forward to be in my second relationship, but I am torn between two girls. One of them has never been in a relationship before while the other one has undergone two breakups. I like the second one better though. What do you think?

Isaac

Hi Isaac,

What happened to your first relationship?

At times, we fair better in a subsequent relationship, but only if we have learned lessons that needed to be learned from the break-up.

In fact, successful relationships are made of people who are honest with themselves and those they are in a relationship with.

SUCCESS

Your previous relationship can help you in your dilemma if you can answer these two questions: What led to the breakup?

What factors did you find difficult to handle in that relationship?

Pinpointing what didn’t work, and why, is key to how successful this future relationship will be, whoever you choose, after all, you can’t keep doing the same thing every day and expect different results.

CONNECTION

So, what should inform your choice? I will start by asking you a question: What are you looking for in a relationship?

What you desire must go beyond physical beauty to values, practices, and behaviours that you would like a long-term relationship to have.

A worthwhile relationship must have a connection: for instance, do you have common values?

Chemistry: how well do you bond? How effectively do you communicate and arrive at solutions?

Commitment: Are you dedicated to do what needs to be done to make this relationship stand? This should make it easy for you to make a choice.

****

I suspect she’s seeing someone else

Hi Pastor Kitoto,

I have a dilemma, which I hope you can get me out of. I met this girl a year ago through Facebook. I fell in love with her, and luckily, she had broken up with her boyfriend two weeks before. I took advantage of this and contacted her. We agreed to meet, and I could not believe it when she turned up.

I made a point of asking about her though; I in fact asked three different people what they thought of her, but the answers I got were not positive. I suspect that she is seeing someone behind my back, and whenever I confront her with my fears, we end up fighting. She also does not seem interested in making up nor meeting. Am I right that she is seeing someone else? How do I move on from here?

Hello there,

The fact is that the choice we make about whom to go on our love journey with comes with consequences, so I will ask you: did you make the right choice?

You say that you fell in love with her after you saw her photo on facebook – is what you feel really true love?

What exactly is it that drew you to this young woman?

What makes you convinced that she will make a great future partner?

TRUE LOVE

In essence, you need to come up with qualities, values, and attributes that you like in her; this will tell you whether you made the right choice.

Second, I see a level of casualness in your communication with her and those around her; this will not get a positive result.

That said, if you honestly believe that what you feel for your girlfriend is true love, I suggest that you find a way to reach her, have a serious sit down and list down what you are unhappy about, then listen to what she has to say.

*****

Pastor Kitoto,

I am a loyal reader of your column. I am 47, divorced and a devoted Christian really looking forward to getting married again. A few weeks ago, in your column, I read about the 38-year-old woman who was desperate to get married. I request to meet her, and should we like each other, perhaps the meeting could lead to the marriage we are both looking forward to.

Hi

I am sorry for your divorce. Divorce can leave behind a trail of unresolved issues and pain.

There are definitely reasons why you and your wife divorced.

I suggest that you revisit these issues that led to the divorce and make an honest evaluation of how the two of you played a part in your going separate ways.

GOD

People who don’t deal with their past issues end up in similar situations later on.

You say you are Christian; I urge you to seek a Christian counsellor, or your pastor for emotional and spiritual renewal as you shape your future.

Your next steps should be guided by a deep conviction and desire to please God in all you do.

As for the reader you refer to, I appreciate your request, however, this request goes beyond the values and conviction of this column.

We try our best not to be perceived as a spouse-matching or pairing column.

Our desire is to be a space where many feel free to share the struggles and successes in their relationships.