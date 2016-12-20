By LEOPOLD OBI

As the sun sank lower in the horizon, casting its last rays over the Nyabondo Plateau in Nyakach in Kisumu County shortly before dusk, Monica Osembe quickly led her three cows into their boma so that she could start preparing supper for her family.

But instead of taking them to the more familiar traditional enclosure, she shepherded the animals through the main house to an extension at the back of the house.

This might appear extremely odd to a stranger, but it is what the people of Nyakach have been forced to do, thanks to an increase in cattle rustling, which has seen some of them lose their animals to the dreaded rustlers in brazen daytime attacks.

Apoko, Nyamarimba, Gari, Bodi, Nyabondo, Sigoti, Ramogi, Holo and Agoro are the worst-hit areas in the sub-county.

To protect their animals, many people have either built extensions to their houses for them, or have built fortified bomas, complete with lockable steel doors. But just like the livestock, the cattle owners’ lives are also in danger.

“It’s risky to leave your cows in the traditional bomas; doing so is like handing the animals over to the rustlers on a silver platter,” said Ms Osembe of Sigoti Village, adding that she has no choice but to put up with the stench of urine and cowdung from their shed.

Mr Obiero (he gave only one name) of Gari Village, who lost his animals to the rustlers, said keeping the animals in the house at night has proved ineffective, adding that the raiders have come up with a chilly Swahili slogan, “Shingo ama ng’ombe” (your life or your cow), which they are quick to implement if you do not co-operate.

“They threaten to kill you if you refuse to give them the boma keys or let them take your animals. They also station themselves in neighbouring homes so that if neighbours come out to respond to your distress calls, they shoot them with arrows. These days people are too scared to come out when they hear screams at night,” said Mr Obiero, whose uncle’s three cows were taken last year in just such an attack.

RUTHLESS RUSTLERS

Joseph Okwany, 73, holding x-rays showing the chest injuries he suffered when he and a group of church members ran into rustlers in June 2007. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU

Mr Joseph Okwany, who ran into the rustlers in June 10, 2007, is yet to recover from that night’s ordeal. Okwany and his wife, who are members of the Roho Church, were returning from an evening prayer service with 15 other church members, who were walking a head of them.

“We saw a powerful light, but when the rustlers saw us, they switched off the torch. However, we were able to make out the shapes of four people and two animals. Before we knew it, another gang emerged from the bush. They shot me on the back with an arrow as we ran for dear life. I fell down near a sisal plant and they rained arrows in my direction but fortunately, they hit the sisal leaves. They hit my wife on the lower abdomen with a stone,” recounted the 73-year-old, who suffered chest injuries.

“The raiders usually attack in a gang of about 20 people, armed with bows, arrows, powerful torches, spears and stones. They are very vicious and it would be foolhardy for an individual to confront them,” says M. Awino Watata, the assistant chief of Gari Sub-location in south-west Nyakach.

He said at least 10 homes in his sub-location had been raided this year.

“It has been difficult to arrest the suspects due to lack of evidence,” Mr Watata said. “We are now intensifying community policing to control the situation.”

A week earlier, the rustlers had stolen two cows in Holo (the valley betweem Nyakach and Sigowet-Soin sub-counties) from the grazing field in broad daylight and injured at least three people in the attack. That same week rustlers had shot a man in his 20s with arrows in a separate incident in the same area. He was recuperating at the Pap-Onditi District Hospital.

Cattle rustling has been a problem in Nyakach for almost three decades and has affected many families, but the ruthlessness of the new breed of rustlers has seen the locals form vigilante groups.

“We have decided to deal with the rustlers ourselves because the police are not helping. We have a list of suspects who collaborate with the rustlers but we do not kill them until we catch them in the act,” said a member of a vigilante group in south-west Nyakach.

Two weeks earlier, angry locals and the vigilante had seized two suspected collaborators, whom they had tortured and burnt; they also torched their houses.

The house of Mr Tom Njura, which was set on fire by a angry villagers on suspicion that he was collaborating with cattle rustlers from Sigowet Sub-County. Mr Njura, a former soldier, was lynched. PHOTO | LEOPOLD OBI

“Two cows had been stolen the previous night, and when someone raised the alarm, we grouped and started tracking down the thieves. We recovered one cow after a fierce battle. One of the thieves threw a spear at us, but it broke,” the vigilante member said.

“We suspected the thief was someone we knew because of his unique physique. After the incident we followed him to his house. When we asked him whether he had a spear, he replied in the affirmative, but added that it had broken much earlier when he was hunting. We lynched him,” the man narrated in reference to Tom Njura, an ex-soldier who was burnt on suspicion that he was a rustler.

Mr Martin Omanje, 60, fears he could meet Mr a similar fate because he is on the vigilante’s list of suspects. Mr Omanje, who is a neighbour of Peter Okuja “Matwere” and Tom Njura – the suspects killed by an angry mob the previous week, is a worried man because the vigilante have threatened to kill him and burn his house.

FIGHTING BACK

“The death threats are giving me sleepless nights and I live in constant fear. Someone I disagreed with over a different issue linked me to cattle rustling and since then, the vigilantes have been on my case. I’m just a poor man working on people’s farms to earn a living. I don’t covet anybody’s property,” said the father of nine.

“When a raid occurs, someone is sent to check whether you are at home. If they find you, they ask why you are sleeping when others are going after the raiders, and if you dash after them, they ask how managed to arrive so fast and suspect you of being part of the gang,” he offered.

Following the increase in rustling, some people are abandoning livestock keeping and opting for alternatives such as growing crops or fish farming. However, those who are have turned to farming are finding it very expensive to hire oxen to plough their farms since the number of oxen in the area keeps falling.

In 2003, a series of horrifying cattle thefts were reported in the area. The community ganged up and lynched two suspects. The police arrested those suspected to have led the mob, but no robbery suspects were arrested in the swoop.

Later, in an attempt to beef up security in the most affected areas, the government set up police camps in Nyamarimba and Gari, among other areas, but security officers are yet to be posted to the camps, four years later.

“The security arrangement around here is very poor. Even if you contact the police when you are under attack, they will only show up the following day,” one villager lamented.

The villagers accuse the police of protecting the culprits, who are mainly young men.

Meanwhile, Mr Kimalel arap Too, an elder from Sigowet, told DN2 “You can count the people who have gone beyond Form Four here.”

He said cattle rustling used to be part of Kalenjin culture, and that young men who wanted to marry would steal calves but not mature animal. The 74-year-old Kipsigis elder, who helps the people of Nyakach recover their stolen cattle from Tabaita, added that and it did not involve violence.

Tabaita is a vast, scantily populated rugged area with thickets, shrubs and rocks and sandy soil. Tens of the area’s residents we spoke to said the depended mainly on burning and selling charcoal, as well as selling firewood at Sondu or Kadinda markets since the local conditions are too harsh to support agriculture.

Other Kipsigis elders from Tabaita, who also acknowledged that their young men are involved in cattle rustling in Nyakach, have said they have been helping their Luo neighbours to recover their cattle.

“We normally find stolen cows tethered in bushes around, or the heads and hides of slaughtered cows. It is very risky for an outsider to come and conduct a search here so we help them and also ensure that they are safe,” one of the elders said, adding that their youths respect them and would never attack those who come to recover their cattle in presence of the elders.

The Tabaita rustlers, most of whom are primary school dropouts, also rarely steal from their community for fear of being cursed by elders.

In 2014, the elders handed six robbery suspects to the police, but they were later released for lack of evidence.

“The biggest problem is that when we recover cattle, the owners are not willing to testify against the thieves, thereby stalling the process of justice,” said Mzee Kimalel arap Too.

Mr Dominic Owiti, chairman of Nyakach Sub-county Peace committe, said the market for stolen cattle must be closed. PHOTO | LEOPOLD OBI

Mr Dominic Owiti, the chairman of the Nyakach Sub-county Peace Committee, pointed out that cattle rustling had disrupted peace between the Luo and Kipsigis living along the border of Nyakach/Sigowet-Soin sub-counties and stressed that the markets for the stolen cattle must be stamped out to contain the situation.

“The raids are perpetuated because there is a ready market for the stolen animals, so even as we work to bring the two communities together, the government should look into stamping out the market for stolen cattle,” Mr Owiti said.

Police authorities in Pap Onditi, the district headquarters for Nyakach, refused to comment on the issue when when approached them for interview.

COMPLEX AFFAIR

Cartels that fuel rustling make the most money

Iinvestigations by DN2 revealed that cattle rustling in Nyakach involves a well-coordinated network of local people who collude with rustlers from Taibaita Village in Sigowet-Soin Sub-county, in Kericho under the patronage of business cartels that own butcheries in Sondu Market.

The collaborators steal cows from fellow villagers and hand them over to their counterparts from Sigower, who drive the animals to the Anyuka/Chebolo Forest, a thick forest with huge trees where the cows are either slaughtered or held before being sold.

The raiders prod the animals using sharp sticks to make them move fast so that they can reach Taibata, which is more than 30 kilometres away, in about two hours.

“The animals are slaughtered at night and their meat transported to butcheries shortly afterwards,” said an eye witness, who said they once came across the heads and hides of seven cows in the forest.

Those who have been involved in the recovery of the stolen cows told DN2 that on several occasions they had recovered animals in the Anyuka/Chebole Forest, as well as at Kapsitet and Sondu markets.

But even as the young men risk their lives conducting the raids, it is the cartels that get the lion’s share of the money. A local collaborator is paid between Sh500 and Sh1,000 for every stolen cow while their counterparts from Sigowet earn between Sh1,000 and Sh2,500 for every successful raid.

There are also at least three butcheries in Sondu linked with cattle rustling in Nyakach, an inside source told DN2.

“Whenever they are arrested, they are released on bond paid by the cartels. But once released, they must conduct a raid that same night to refund the money. The raiders do not benefit and live in poverty,” a source close to them told DN2.

Mr Onyango Apoko, the chairman of the South-West Nyakach Development Committee, said cattle rustling has been the biggest impediment to development in Nyakach and appealed to the government to beef up security in the area.