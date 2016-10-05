By MILLICENT MWOLOLO

If you are one of those people who always want to connect with nature but don’t have much space, you might want to consider narrow plants. Narrow plants are the answer in places where space is restricted, especially urban settings, where developers use lots of concrete at the expense of greenery.

What you need to do is carefully select small garden plants that grow slowly. Such plants can add some life to your courtyard or plain roof deck and transform them into small, lush green spaces.

Small spaces come with a number of challenges as they do not provide enough room for you to experiment with a variety of garden plants.

This is what makes slow-growing plants that have “an open habit” ideal for narrow yards and small garden spaces. Plants with an “open habit” are open and airy. They allow the viewer to see them, as well as see through them to the ground. They thus act like transparent curtains as they add structure that can organise a small space into an area of interest. This helps the eye to navigate through the space.

So you might want to consider a controlled, upright plant like the Diana weeping larch, or the Tamukeyama Japanese maple. The Diana has a strong visual impact and can be used to separate small spaces,since its leaves are not compact and allow you to see the ground. This works well in a small space as it keeps it organised and does not mess up with things on the ground or obstruct your field of vision.

Although it has foliage down to the ground, it does not block off the rest of the garden. This deciduous conifer creates a beautiful year-round interest.

The Tamukeyama Japan maple is a deciduous plant with similar characteristics. Through the growing season, the Tamukeyama maintains a consistent dark purple colour, even when the weather is hot and humid.

Factors to consider when choosing plants for a small garden

To decide on the types of trees and other plants that enhance the landscape of your garden, you need to consider the following:

HEIGHT AND SPREAD

This is probably the most important factor. Even small ornamental trees can, over time, reach a heights of six to eight metres, or even more. If this is too much, consider a weeping form, as these rarely gain much in height, or choose a large shrub. If spread is a problem, such as in a very restricted area, consider a columnar tree, as these do not spread appreciably.

DECIDUOUS OR EVERGREEN

Both types of trees have advantages, the obvious one for evergreens being that they keep their leaves throughout the year. However, many deciduous trees provide attractive alternative colours that evergreens cannot provide.

SEASON OF INTEREST

Consider when you want your compound to look good. It is important to think about flowering time, foliage, fruit and bark. If you have room for only one tree, get one with more than one season of interest such as fruit or autumn colour following on from flowers.

SPECIFIC LOCATION

Choose garden plants that suit your locale and weather patterns. There are garden plants that thrive in wet soils, and those that do well in dry weather. It is also important to consider other gardening alternatives like growing plants in containers like pots, which you can then arrange in an artistic way.

TREES AND BUILDINGS